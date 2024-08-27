Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

September 15 through October 15 is Hispanic Heritage Month! Join us as we celebrate and recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans on the United States. Below we’ve gathered a list of educational and enlightening programs that highlight the achievements, history, culture, and traditions that are airing on PBS KVIE, available to stream for free on the PBS App, or available to stream with PBS KVIE Passport.

Programs Airing on PBS KVIE

American Masters: Julia Alvarez – A Life Reimagined

Premieres September 17 at 9PM

Explore the life and career of Julia Alvarez, one of America’s most celebrated Latina writers. Since bursting onto the American literary scene in 1991 with her autobiographical novel, “How the Garcia Girls Lost Their Accents,” Alvarez has blazed a trail for Latina authors to break into the literary mainstream.

ViewFinder: Royal Chicano Airforce

September 18 at 7PM

Embark on a journey through the inspiring narrative of Sacramento’s Royal Chicano Air Force, witnessing how their creative brilliance became a driving force for change. This documentary unveils the lasting impact of these artists, reminding us that their legacy ignites the flames of progress even in today’s world.

Finding Your Roots: Mexican Roots

September 24 at 10PM

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the deep Mexican roots of talk show host Mario Lopez and comedian Melissa Villaseñor, uncovering ancestors stretching back to the 1500s. Weaving together stories of migratory farmers, Spanish Conquistadors and Native Americans, Gates conjures up personal histories of diverse, sometimes conflicting, elements.

ViewFinder: Valentía – Mexican-Americans in World War II

September 25 at 7PM

Examine the experiences of Mexican-Americans during the Second World War through interviews with veterans of all branches of our armed forces. Members of later generations also honor those who gave so much for our freedom.

VOCES: American Historia – The Untold History of Latinos

September 30, October 7 & 14 at 10PM

Join actor and playwright John Leguizamo as he travels throughout Mexico and the U.S. to shed light on both the known and lesser-known Latino stories. His frustration over the whitewashing of American history while preparing for his 2018 Broadway show “Latin History for Morons” produced an obsession with reading and researching the history of the Americas and resulted in this 3-part series.

Programs Available to Stream on the PBS App

American Experience: Roberto Clemente

Get an in-depth look at an exceptional baseball player and committed humanitarian who challenged racial discrimination to become baseball’s first Latino superstar. Born in Puerto Rico, Roberto Clemente’s journey to the major leagues and professional career shed light on larger issues of immigration, civil rights, and cultural change.

To Dine for with Kate Sullivan: Miguel Garza, Co-Founder of Siete Foods

Meet Miguel Garza and his sister Veronica Garza, who began an entrepreneurial journey to create Siete Foods by solving a deeply personal problem. Plagued with several autoimmune diseases and a gluten allergy led the family to experiment with the family’s beloved Mexican recipes. At a family-owned Mexican restaurant, Miguel shares his journey with Siete Foods into the powerhouse it is today.

POV: Hummingbirds

Listen in as Silvia and Beba tell their own coming-of-age story, transforming their hometown on the Texas-Mexico border into a wonderland of creative expression and activist hijinks. Filmed collaboratively over the final summer of their fleeting youth, their cinematic self-portrait celebrates the power of friendship and joy as tools of survival and resistance.

Rob at Home: Region Rising – Dolores Huerta

Join host Rob Stewart for an illuminating conversation with Dolores Huerta, the trailblazing labor leader and civil rights icon who co-founded the United Farm Workers. Discover the stories behind her tireless activism, the challenges she faced in the fight for workers’ rights, and her vision for a more just and equitable society.

VOCES: From Here, From There (De Aquí/De Allá)

Meet Luis Cortes Romero, the first undocumented attorney to argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court, who journeyed from a difficult youth to the highest court in the land as part of a powerful legal team fighting the Administration’s attempt to rescind DACA.

Programs Available to Stream on the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport

PBS KVIE Passport is a benefit of station membership. Members gain extended access to more videos available to stream on the PBS App.

American Experience: Rita Moreno – Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Discover how Rita Moreno defied her humble upbringing and racism to become one of a select group of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winners. Explore her 70-year career with new interviews, clips of her iconic roles, and scenes of the star on set today.

Austin City Limits: Rodrigo y Gabriela

Groove along with Mexican guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela as they return to Austin City Limits, accompanied by the Austin Symphony Orchestra, in their ACL debut. This incredible performance features songs “Monster” and “The Eye That Catches the Dream” among others.

Becoming Frida Kahlo

Explore the life of celebrated artist Frida Kahlo in a 3-part docuseries. See the major personal and political events of her life, including her stormy and devoted relationship with artist Diego Rivera, whom she married not once but twice.

Independent Lens: A Thousand Pines

Over the course of a grueling eight months, a crew of Oaxacan guest workers plant trees throughout the United States. This intimate portrait shows how hard it is to balance the physical demands of reforestation and extreme isolation while staying connected to the family back home.

La Frontera with Pati Jinich

Travel with acclaimed chef and James Beard Award-winning host Pati Jinich from California to New Mexico along the United States-Mexico border as she shares meals with borderlanders, celebrates all walks of life, and reflects on the melding of cultures.