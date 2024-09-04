Agatha Christie: Dramas and Documentaries to Stream Now

Want to discover more about the “Queen of Mystery” herself? We’ve got you covered! From dramas based on her life to travel shows and in-depth documentaries, there’s a program for everyone. Below you’ll find our collection of Agatha Christie programs that are available to stream with PBS KVIE Passport.

Agatha Christie Dramas

Agatha and the Truth of Murder

Experiencing a period of great personal turmoil, Agatha Christie disappeared for eleven days in 1926 – causing a media frenzy and making Christie a mystery in her own right. Ruth Bradley (Guilt on Masterpiece) stars as Christie in this dramatic retelling of the disappearance in which Christie investigates the murder of Florence Nightingale’s goddaughter and grapples with her personal life.

Agatha and the Curse of Ishtar

Journey with Agatha Christie from England to Iraq in the second installment of the Agatha Christie Mysteries. Starring Lyndsey Marshal (Rome) as Christie and Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid, World on Fire on Masterpiece) as Max Mallowan, an archaeologist and Christie’s hopeful suitor, Agatha and the Curse of Ishtar follows the crime writer as she confronts corruption, smuggling, and murder at an archaeological dig in Baghdad.

Agatha and the Midnight Murders

In the midst of World War II, Agatha Christie considers the unthinkable: killing off her beloved character Hercule Poirot and selling the resulting novel to make ends meet. Helen Baxendale (Cold Feet) stars in this dramatic interpretation of Christie’s life, where she places herself at risk by trying to sell her manuscript and solve a series of murders at a hotel in London.

Agatha Christie Documentaries

Agatha Christie’s England

Traces of Agatha Christie’s mysteries can be found throughout England, from a secluded seaside cove near her hometown in Torquay to the lavish halls of Brown’s Hotel in London. Agatha Christie’s England maps the wealth of locations in England that inspired Christie’s novels, uncovering how her experiences later informed classics like And Then There Were None and the Hercule Poirot mysteries.

Alan Carr’s Adventures with Agatha Christie

Need more inspiration for an Agatha Christie-themed travel itinerary? Join comedian and Agatha Christie fan Alan Carr as he follows in the footsteps of the mystery author and meets fellow Christie enthusiasts along the way. Over the course of three episodes, explore the locations that inspired Christie and her most famous creations: Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple.

Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen

Using her signature investigative skills, British historian Lucy Worsley dives into Agatha Christie’s life and the broader historical events and upheavals that shaped her writing. Worsley charts Christie’s life across three episodes, from her sensationalized and misunderstood disappearance in 1926 to her time spent on archaeological digs in Iraq – and, in doing so, shines a light on the complex and enigmatic woman known as the “Queen of Mystery.”

Inside the Mind of Agatha Christie

Gain insight into the inner workings of Agatha Christie’s mind in this comprehensive documentary, which draws from her personal archive of notebooks, letters, and manuscripts. Join Dr. John Curran, a literary scholar and expert in all things Agatha Christie, and learn how the writer used her knowledge and experiences to craft chilling crimes and shocking plot twists.