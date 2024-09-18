8 Cozy & Comforting Recipes to Try This Fall

Fall, with its cool breezes and overcast skies, is the perfect time to treat yourself to a warm, comforting meal – ideally, while wearing your favorite cozy sweater!

Embrace the season with our collection of fall recipes from America’s Heartland, which is produced by PBS KVIE and airs on PBS stations nationwide. Find even more recipes on the America’s Heartland website.

Autumn Vegetable Quiche

Filled with roasted butternut squash, mushrooms, and leeks, this recipe puts an autumnal spin on a classic brunch entrée. You can make the pie crust from scratch, but if you’re short on time you can use a store-bought crust instead!

Mushroom Brie Bake

Baked brie is a no-brainer if you’re searching for a warm, cozy appetizer to serve at your next fall gathering! You can pop it in the oven while you’re preparing your other dishes and serve it with crackers for easy snacking.

Wild Mushroom Galette

This savory, rustic galette is perfect if you’re in the mood for mushrooms! Sauteed wild mushrooms and caramelized onions come together seamlessly in this savory pastry, delectable on its own but even better with a homemade chimichurri sauce.

Roasted Carrot Soup

Cold, rainy evenings call for warm bowls of soup! This heartwarming soup is best served with a side of crusty bread for dipping, so you can enjoy every last bit of the roasted veggies and homemade pesto.

Apple, Fennel, & Celery Salad

While apples are often added to sweet desserts in autumn, they’re also delicious in a salad! Pink lady apples play a starring role in this crisp, refreshing salad, alongside fennel, celery, and a dressing made with champagne vinegar and fresh herbs.

Spicy Sweet Potato & Beef Stew

This hearty stew takes some time to make, but it’s worth it! While the spicy beef, sweet potatoes, and broth are simmering for an hour, curl up with a book or your favorite PBS show (might we suggest Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries?).

Caramel Apple Crisp

Besides pumpkin spice, is there anything more quintessentially fall than a caramel apple? Celebrate this classic autumn treat with a cinnamon apple crisp, drizzled with homemade caramel sauce and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Chocolate Pecan Pie

If you’re searching for a simple, delicious dessert to serve at Thanksgiving, try this chocolate pecan pie! It comes together in a pinch, giving you more time to spend with friends and family this fall.

