The Don’t Miss List – September 2024

Each month we have a variety of amazing programs, which can make it hard to decide what to watch! We’ve compiled a ranking of programs airing this month with number one being an absolute must watch. Get ready to mark your calendar or set your DVR because September is about to be a great month of PBS KVIE!

1. PBS KVIE Art Auction 2024

Friday 9/27, 7PM — 10PM

Saturday 9/28, Noon — 10PM

Sunday 9/29, 10AM — 8PM

Celebrate local arts with the 43rd annual PBS KVIE Art Auction! The live 3-day broadcast features spectacular paintings, sculpture, photography, and more – all available for you to bid on and bring home. The collection of more than 270 works presents art in six categories: figurative, landscape, sculpture, contemporary, photography, and still life.

Find out how the auction works and get ready to bid.

Watch the art auction live on air or online at kvie.org/artauction.

2. Moonflower Murders on Masterpiece

Sundays 9/15, 22 & 29 at 9PM

In the sequel to Magpie Murders on Masterpiece, book editor-turned-sleuth (turned hotelier) Susan Ryeland is living in Crete now, but her idyll is disturbed by the shadow of a murder committed at a British country hotel eight years ago. Can Susan uncover the secret hidden in the book?

Watch a preview

3. Big Cats 24/7

Wednesdays 9/18 at 8PM & 9PM and 9/25 at 8PM

Follow lions, leopards, and cheetahs, day and night, in Botswana’s wild Okavango Delta in this new 6-part series. Discover the cats’ battle to survive in an increasingly challenging world including unprecedented wildfire, floods, and extreme drought. Plus, witness dramatic changes within their families and their home over two extreme seasons.

Watch a preview

4. FRONTLINE: The Choice 2024 – Harris vs. Trump

Tuesday 9/24 at 8PM

As American voters face an unprecedented presidential election, take a deep and unflinching look at Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Drawing on extensive interviews with those who know them best, investigate the life experiences and decisions that forged the candidates – and shaped how each could lead the country over the next four years.

5. America’s Heartland

Mondays 9/2, 9, 16, 23 & 30 at 7PM

Celebrate those who grow our country’s crops, raise its livestock, and prepare its food with more new episodes of season 18. This month, tour a chili farm in the Arizona desert, visit an olive farm and mill owned by the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, visit a historic fishing town in New England, and more.

6. American Masters: Julia Alvarez – A Life Reimagined

Tuesday 9/17 at 9PM

Explore the story of Dominican American poet and novelist Julia Alvarez, who burst onto the literary scene and blazed a trail for a generation of Latino authors. Spanning multiple genres and audiences, Alvarez’s work includes three nonfiction books, three poetry collections, 11 books for children and young adults, and seven literary novels.

Watch a preview

7. Ken Burns: One Nation, Many Stories

Wednesday 9/4 at 8PM

Known for a signature style that now defines excellence in documentary filmmaking, Ken Burns creates films that deepen our understanding of who we are as a nation. Explore his recent work in new interviews with Burns and his colleagues, featuring excerpts from Country Music, Benjamin Franklin, The American Buffalo, and others.

Watch a preview

8. Father Brown, Season 11 Premiere

Saturday 9/14 at 8:45PM

The kindly cleric returns to solve crimes in his quintessentially English world, using intuition and psychology. But Father Brown is more interested in saving souls than bringing the guilty to justice. On the Season 11 premiere, rivalries escalate to murderous heights at the Kembleton Olimpicks.

9. Sister Boniface Mysteries, Season 3 Premiere

Saturday 9/14 at 8PM

The crime-solving, Vespa-driving nun is back in this light-hearted murder mystery series. It’s the 1960s and police forensics are rudimentary. But if there’s evidence to be found, Sister Boniface will find it. On the Season 3 premiere, Sister Boniface tries to discover who planted a deadly scorpion while filming a crime drama.

Watch a preview

10. VOCES: American Historia – The Untold History of Latinos

Monday 9/30 at 10:00PM

Join actor and playwright John Leguizamo as he travels throughout Mexico and the U.S. to shed light on both the known and lesser-known Latino stories. His frustration over the whitewashing of American history while preparing for his 2018 Broadway show “Latin History for Morons” produced an obsession with reading and researching the history of the Americas and resulted in this 3-part series.

Watch a preview now