PBS KVIE to Address Race and Racism in America Through Broadcast and Streaming Content

For more than 60 years, PBS KVIE has been committed to our role and responsibility to raise awareness and foster dialogue around systemic issues both nationally and locally. Racism, discrimination, and oppression have no place in our community or country. We stand with our Black colleagues, employees, partners, and the entire Black community and will continue to use our platform to educate, inform, and encourage meaningful conversations. In the coming weeks we will be sharing several national and local programs that focus on the topics of race and racism in America and plan to keep this dialogue going.

ON-AIR PROGRAMMING

A number of new programs focused on racism, inequality, and injustice will be airing this week and in the coming weeks.

Friday, June 5 at 7:30PM and re-airs at 9PM: In a new episode of Studio Sacramento, Dr. Bruce Haynes of UC Davis, Sam Starks of MLK365, and Dr. Christopher Towler of Sacramento State discuss race and injustice with host Scott Syphax.

Friday, June 5 at 8PM: The new special, Race Matters: America in Crisis – A PBS NewsHour Special, will focus on the frustration pouring out onto American streets, outrage about police brutality, and America’s deep systemic racial disparities in the economy, education, criminal justice system, and health care, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will also include grassroots voices from around the country and round-table conversations with thought leaders and other newsmakers, anchored by managing editor Judy Woodruff with contributions from senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz, correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, and special correspondent Charlayne Hunter-Gault

Monday, June 8 at 7:30PM: Rob on the Road: Rob at Home will feature a conversation with Cassandra Walker Pye on injustice, understanding, and passion for people. Topics include Cassandra’s list of action steps we all can take to help elevate the unheard, the history of systemic discrimination, and why the act of listening to others matters.

Monday, June 15 at 9PM: America in Black and Blue 2020 will report from across the country, and include interviews with key leaders and participants in the struggle for racial justice, accountability and equity, as well as voices from law enforcement. As the latest crisis of police violence on Black citizens — and outraged protests and ensuing violence — engulf the nation, this PBS special will bring context and insight. It will update reporting from the original America in Black and Blue, which first aired in 2016, as well as The Talk – Race in America. Correspondents will report from Minneapolis, Georgia, New York, and elsewhere, and interviews from PBS NewsHour Weekend, Amanpour and Company, and other PBS national and local programming will be included. More details are forthcoming.

STREAMING PROGRAMMING

A number of programs are now available to stream for free and more will be made available. Programs listed below can be streamed online and in the PBS Video app. And a special curated collection will be available to stream free on pbs.org, with titles provided in association with Black Public Media.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES

PBS is preparing a number of resources to help families and educators. This list is preliminary and will expand over time.

SHARE YOUR STORY

Additionally, PBS American Portrait invites people across the country to share their stories about race and current events with a new prompt, “Now is the time…” Stories can be uploaded to American Portrait at pbs.org/americanportrait and may be included in a featured collection of personal stories from Americans grappling with racism and its impact, past and present. PBS American Portrait will air two new specials this fall and a 4-part docuseries in January 2021 that spotlight American stories, including how the far-reaching impact of the events of 2020 have affected our everyday lives.

PBS KVIE to Address Race and Racism in America Through Broadcast and Streaming Content