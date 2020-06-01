7 Programs to Stream this LGBT Pride Month

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride (LGBT Pride) Month is observed every June to commemorate the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall uprising in Manhattan. This momentous event is often looked at as the tipping point for LGBT rights in the United States. This month we celebrate all members of the LGBT community and reflect on the continued fight to achieve equal rights for all.

Below we’ve gathered a list of programs currently streaming for free on the PBS Video app, and additional programs for members with KVIE Passport, that explore the LGBT experience in the United States and around the world.

LGBT programs streaming for free on the PBS Video app

Film School Shorts: LGBTQ Pride Films

Film School Shorts is a weekly series from KQED showcasing indie films with blockbuster talent. To celebrate Pride Month, they’ve put together a playlist of films from emerging directors who are sure to change the face of Hollywood.

Out & Proud in Chicago

Join Jane Lynch as she hosts Out & Proud in Chicago. This documentary examines the history of Chicago’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities.

Prideland

Follow Dyllón Burnside on a journey across the South to meet diverse members of the LGBTQ community. From a lesbian rodeo champ in Texas to an African American mayor ally in Alabama, Burnside discovers how LGBTQ Americans are finding ways to live authentically and with Pride in the modern South.

Colorado Experience: LGBTQ

During Colorado’s Gold Rush days, newspapers used to reveal passionate letters and secret elopements between same-sex couples to expose them. Nearly two centuries later, the city of Denver hosts one of the largest PrideFests in America. However, the state still continues to struggle for equality.

LGBT programs streaming with KVIE Passport

American Experience: Stonewall Uprising

The Stonewall uprising marked a major turning point in the LGBT civil rights movement in the United States and around the world. In the early morning hours of June 28, 1969 police raided the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar in the Greenwich Village section of New York City. That night, the streets erupted into protests and demonstrations that lasted for the next three days.

We’ll Meet Again: Coming Out

Join Ann Curry as she meets people whose lives were changed by the early days of the gay rights movement. Tom wants to find the childhood friend who urged him to come out, while Paul seeks a fellow student who inspired him to stand up for his beliefs.

Man in an Orange Shirt on MASTERPIECE

Two love stories, 60 years apart, chart the changes and challenges in gay lives in England—from the era of jail terms to the onset of dating apps. Vanessa Redgrave stars in this drama scripted by best-selling novelist Patrick Gale.

