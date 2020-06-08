PBS KVIE Wins 3 Northern California Emmy® Awards!

This past weekend, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) San Francisco/Northern California Chapter held its 49th annual Northern California Emmy® Awards Ceremony via virtual live stream. This year, we were nominated for eleven awards, and the results are finally in! We’re excited to announce two of our local productions brought home three awards this year!

Executive Producers David Lowe and Michael Sanford, Producer Joyce Mitchell, Supervising Technical Producer Alice Yu, Production Coordinator Toby Momtaz, Narrator Wayne Freedman, Director of Photography Martin Christian, Videographers Brian Baraga and Kenneth Day, Editors Odin Abbott and Ken Nicholson, and Art Director Jamie Judd all won an Emmy® in the Public/Current/Community Affairs category for ViewFinder: Searching for Hope – Homeless in Sacramento. Producer Joyce Mitchell also took home the Program Writer Emmy® for this film. This documentary examines the stories of individuals living on Sacramento’s streets and investigates how city, county, and state governments are working to address the homelessness crisis.

Richard Launey, Lawrence Miles, and Producer Christina Salerno won an Emmy® for Inside California Education: Four-Year Degree at a Community College in the Informational/Instructional-Feature/Segment category. This episode explores the equine and ranch management bachelor’s degree at Feather River College.

Congratulations to our Emmy® award winners and all those who were nominated! We are proud to provide quality programs that educate, inspire, and inform our community. Thank you to our viewers, members, and supporters for making it possible to share these stories.

