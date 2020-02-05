Join PBS KVIE as we celebrate Black History Month with a variety of programs that honor the legacy of African Americans and remind us why it is important to celebrate black history, culture, and accomplishments not only during the month of February, but all year long.

KVIE Arts Showcase

Tuesdays at 7PM

Join KVIE Arts Showcase this month for a variety of programs celebrating culture, tradition, and expression of African American artists from around the country. Watch more episodes.

Finding Your Roots: Slave Trade

Tuesday, February 11 at 8PM

Journey with film director Ava DuVerynay, actor S. Epatha Merkerson, and musician Questlove to the unexpected places where their ancestors were scattered by slavery, upending their notions of African American history. Watch more episodes of Finding Your Roots.

American Experience: The Fight

Tuesday, February 11 at 9PM

A harbinger of the Civil rights movement and prelude to World War II ­­­­­— experience the symbolic significance of the 1938 rematch between African American heavyweight Joe Lewis and his German opponent Max Schmeling. Watch preview.

ViewFinder: Voices for Freedom – The Hyers Sisters’ Legacy

Wednesday, February 12 at 7PM

The Hyers sisters were masters of theater and opera. Explore the legacy of the groundbreaking duo who helped create a modern American genre on this revealing ViewFinder documentary. Watch preview.

Great Performances: Much Ado About Nothing

Sunday, February 23 at 6:30PM

A brilliant adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing takes Shakespeare’s romantic comedy to new heights. Set in contemporary Georgia with an election race underway, lies, and gossip run amok, only to be conquered by love. Recorded live at the outdoor Delacorte Theater in New York city’s Central Park, this performance features an all black cast directed by Tony Award Winner Kenny Leon. Watch preview.

Independent Lens: Always in Season

Monday, February 24, 10PM

In 2014, African American teenager Lennon Lacy was found hanging from a swing set. His mother believes he was lynched. Stark inconsistencies and few answers from officials drive her to lead efforts in what has become an ongoing fight for the truth. Watch a preview.

American Masters: Miles Davis – Birth of the Cool

Tuesday, February 25 at 9PM

There’s no cool like Miles Davis cool. With full access to the Miles Davis estate, discover the man behind the legend. This film features never-before-seen footage, including studio outtakes from his recording sessions, rare photos, and new interviews. American Masters presents Stanley Nelson’s Grammy-nominated Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool. Watch preview.

PBS KVIE Celebrates Black History