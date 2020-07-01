Celebrating a Century of Trailblazing Women

This August, we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, guaranteeing and protecting women’s constitutional right to vote in the United States. We’re commemorating this momentous milestone with programs on-air and available to stream on the PBS Video App, recognizing a century of trailblazing women who have changed the course of history. These films showcase those who fought for women’s suffrage, rights, equality, and those who continue to shatter the glass ceiling today.

Antiques Roadshow:

Women’s Work

Celebrate trailblazing women in a special hour spotlighting outstanding contributions from female athletes, artists, activists, and more who left an indelible mark on the world around us.

Premieres July 6 at 8PM

Watch a preview

American Experience:

The Vote

The Vote tells the dramatic culmination story of the hard-fought campaign waged by American women for the right to vote, a transformative cultural and political movement that resulted in the largest expansion of voting rights in U.S. history.

Premieres July 6 & 7 at 9PM

Watch a preview

American Masters:

Mae West – Dirty Blonde

Dive into the life and career of groundbreaking writer, performer, and subversive star Mae West.

Stream now

Unladylike 2020

Narrated by award-winning actor Julianna Margulies, this documentary focuses on political change and civic engagement, examining the ways women shaped American politics over the course of 100 years.

Premieres July 10 at 9PM

Watch a preview

Great Performances:

Ann

Enjoy a powerful and revealing look at legendary, larger-than-life Texas governor Ann Richards, who enriched the lives of her followers, friends, and family in this critically acclaimed play written by and starring Emmy Award-winner Holland Taylor.

Stream now

Gloria: A Life

Experience a unique interpretation of feminist icon Gloria Steinem’s life told by an all-female cast starring Emmy Award-winner Christine Lahti and directed by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Stream now

The Journey with Rob Stewart:

Doris Matsui

Congresswoman Doris Matsui offers a rare look at her personal and political journey. Matsui shares with Rob her unique perspective on 15 years serving as the Sacramento region in the U.S. House of Representative serving the Sacramento region.

Stream now

Susan Savage

Meet Sacramento River Cats owner Susan Savage as she shares the fascinating story of her own life’s journey.

Stream now

KVIE Arts Showcase:

Women in the Arts

Celebrate culture, tradition, and expression of inspirational women artists from across the country.

Stream now

Women Artists Around the World

Experience work from women artists from around the world and right here at home.

Stream now

POV:

And She Could be Next

Explore the timely story of a defiant movement of women of color, transforming politics from the ground up.

Stream now

We Are The Radical Monarchs

Meet the Radical Monarchs, an Oakland-based group of young girls of color on the frontlines of social justice.

Premiering July 20 at 10PM

Watch a preview

ViewFinder:

California Women Win the Vote!

California Women Win the Vote! shares the dramatic and powerful story of the Golden State women who fought for women’s voting rights 9 years before the ratification of the 19th amendment.

Stream now

Ladies to the Rescue

Meet the pioneering first responders who fought fires and provided medical aid in Citrus Heights from the 1950s to the 1980s.

Stream now

Voices of Freedom

Explore the legacy of the Hyers sisters, African American opera singers who debuted to enthusiastic audiences after the Civil War and helped create the modern American musical genre.

Stream now

Celebrating a Century of Trailblazing Women