5 Ways to Enjoy Family Fun Month From Home

Did you know that August is Family Fun Month? It’s true! August is the last of the summer months, and while this year has been full of uncertainty, there are endless ways for you and your family to end the season on a high note. To help celebrate, we’ve gathered a list of fun and safe activities for your family to do at a socially safe distance.

Have a Family Film Night

Experience some quality time together as a family by declaring one night of the week a “family film night.” There are hundreds of free programs streaming for free right now on both the PBS Video app and the PBS KIDS app. Whether it’s an old favorite or something new, there’s tons of fun to be had in enjoying a program together. Here are a few recommendations to help get you started:

Cook a Meal Together

Spending time in the kitchen is an excellent way to bond as a family. Here are some resources that can help inspire your family’s next kitchen creation:

Try one of several simple and delicious family-friendly meals in the Kitchen Explorers series.

Test out some of Molly’s recipes and then write down some of your own in this Molly of Denali recipe book.

The creative cooking possibilities are endless with these recipes from PBS Food.

Travel and Experience the World from Home

While there may be some limitations to experiencing the outside world right now, PBS has some different ways you can bring the outside world to your family’s home. Here are just a few:

Bring Summer Camp Home

Nothing screams summer like the classic summer camp experience. From roasting s’mores in your backyard to building a fort in your living room, both Camp TV and Camp PBS LearningMedia offer a variety of ways for your family to bring the great outdoors to your own front door.

Stream a Live Performance

Is your family yearning for some live entertainment? Dedicate a night to streaming a live production from Great Performances, Live From Lincoln Center, or Austin City Limits for free on the PBS Video app. Here are a few of our favorites:

5 Ways to Enjoy Family Fun Month From Home