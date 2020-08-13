Announcing the Juror Award Winners for 39th Annual KVIE Art Auction

Celebrating PBS KVIE’s decades of creating an accessible venue to bring art into the homes of Northern Californians, the 39th annual PBS KVIE Art Auction will showcase 260 works of art by emerging, well-known, and world-renowned Northern California artists. PBS KVIE Art Curator Mariellen Layne has announced the following artists have won awards for their work.

Betty Bishop’s “Watercolor Crane,” Juror’s Award in the Photograph category

Ron Breeden’s “On the Wings of a Dove,” Juror’s Award in the Figurative category

Susan Whitley Brady’s “Gill’s View,” Juror’s Award in the Landscape category

Karen Connell’s “Zinnia Study #1,” Juror’s Award in the Still Life category

David Dietrich’s “#dreamingtree,” Curator’s Award

Claude Duplat’s “Linda #31,” Juror’s Award in the Photography category

Sue Graue’s “Vermilion Flycatcher,” Curator’s Award

David Graybill’s “Five Leaf Shutter,” Juror’s Award in the Sculpture category

Dawn E. Greene’s “Kissed by Starlight,” Juror’s Award in the Landscape category

Dwight Head’s “FABULOUS NEW YORK,” Juror’s Award in the Figurative category

Rebecca Jaggers’ “Point Reyes Dusk,” Curator’s Award

Sarah Kamiya’s “Doodles,” Juror’s Award in the Contemporary category

John Klunder’s “Three’s Charm,” Juror’s Award in the Sculpture category

Joann Lindelof’s “Birth of a Mermaid,” Curator’s Award

Leslie McCarron’s “Standing Together,” Curator’s Award

Annie O’Connell’s “Tulip Pop,” Juror’s Award in the Still Life category

Rachel Rosenthal’s “Bristlecone Pine, The Ancient Sentinel,” Juror’s Award in the Photography category

Sean Royal’s “The First Date,” Juror’s Award in the Contemporary category

Joan Shewmaker’s “Ferris Wheel,” Curator’s Award

Sharon Swingle’s “Goodbye Sudan,” Juror’s Award in the Sculpture category

Hayata Takeshita’s “Coastal Milky Way,” Juror’s Award in the Landscape category

Nataly Tikhomirov’s “Lying Roses,” Juror’s Award in the Still Life category

Amy Vidra’s “Collections,” Juror’s Award in the Contemporary category

Mehri Yazdani’s “Anguish,” Juror’s Award in the Figurative category

Each piece will be featured as part of this year’s auction, a live three-day event broadcast on KVIE Channel 6 and online at kvie.org/artauction that airs on Friday, Oct. 2 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and continues Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4, from noon to 10 p.m.

“This year’s collection of 260 works showcases our region’s top artistic talent, from California masters to emerging artists – including 40 first-time participating artists,” said Layne. “Even during this challenging time, we saw an increase in submissions over last year. We’re grateful to the art community for their generous, ongoing support of the PBS KVIE Art Auction.”

A complete list of artists juried into the collection is online at kvie.org/artauction. Images and information on every piece of art up for bid, including air dates and times, will launch on August 24. An awards ceremony to announce the Best of Show and first place in each category will be streamed online at kvie.org/artauction on September 15.

Proceeds from the auction help support PBS KVIE local productions and community outreach services. This year’s auction is sponsored by American River Bank and Krogh & Decker LLP.

Announcing the Juror Award Winners for 39th Annual KVIE Art Auction