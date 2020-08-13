Announcing the Juror Award Winners for 39th Annual KVIE Art Auction

Celebrating PBS KVIE’s decades of creating an accessible venue to bring art into the homes of Northern Californians, the 39th annual PBS KVIE Art Auction will showcase 260 works of art by emerging, well-known, and world-renowned Northern California artists. PBS KVIE Art Curator Mariellen Layne has announced the following artists have won awards for their work.
- Betty Bishop’s “Watercolor Crane,” Juror’s Award in the Photograph category
- Ron Breeden’s “On the Wings of a Dove,” Juror’s Award in the Figurative category
- Susan Whitley Brady’s “Gill’s View,” Juror’s Award in the Landscape category
- Karen Connell’s “Zinnia Study #1,” Juror’s Award in the Still Life category
- David Dietrich’s “#dreamingtree,” Curator’s Award
- Claude Duplat’s “Linda #31,” Juror’s Award in the Photography category
- Sue Graue’s “Vermilion Flycatcher,” Curator’s Award
- David Graybill’s “Five Leaf Shutter,” Juror’s Award in the Sculpture category
- Dawn E. Greene’s “Kissed by Starlight,” Juror’s Award in the Landscape category
- Dwight Head’s “FABULOUS NEW YORK,” Juror’s Award in the Figurative category
- Rebecca Jaggers’ “Point Reyes Dusk,” Curator’s Award
- Sarah Kamiya’s “Doodles,” Juror’s Award in the Contemporary category
- John Klunder’s “Three’s Charm,” Juror’s Award in the Sculpture category
- Joann Lindelof’s “Birth of a Mermaid,” Curator’s Award
- Leslie McCarron’s “Standing Together,” Curator’s Award
- Annie O’Connell’s “Tulip Pop,” Juror’s Award in the Still Life category
- Rachel Rosenthal’s “Bristlecone Pine, The Ancient Sentinel,” Juror’s Award in the Photography category
- Sean Royal’s “The First Date,” Juror’s Award in the Contemporary category
- Joan Shewmaker’s “Ferris Wheel,” Curator’s Award
- Sharon Swingle’s “Goodbye Sudan,” Juror’s Award in the Sculpture category
- Hayata Takeshita’s “Coastal Milky Way,” Juror’s Award in the Landscape category
- Nataly Tikhomirov’s “Lying Roses,” Juror’s Award in the Still Life category
- Amy Vidra’s “Collections,” Juror’s Award in the Contemporary category
- Mehri Yazdani’s “Anguish,” Juror’s Award in the Figurative category
Each piece will be featured as part of this year’s auction, a live three-day event broadcast on KVIE Channel 6 and online at kvie.org/artauction that airs on Friday, Oct. 2 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and continues Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4, from noon to 10 p.m.
“This year’s collection of 260 works showcases our region’s top artistic talent, from California masters to emerging artists – including 40 first-time participating artists,” said Layne. “Even during this challenging time, we saw an increase in submissions over last year. We’re grateful to the art community for their generous, ongoing support of the PBS KVIE Art Auction.”
A complete list of artists juried into the collection is online at kvie.org/artauction. Images and information on every piece of art up for bid, including air dates and times, will launch on August 24. An awards ceremony to announce the Best of Show and first place in each category will be streamed online at kvie.org/artauction on September 15.
Proceeds from the auction help support PBS KVIE local productions and community outreach services. This year’s auction is sponsored by American River Bank and Krogh & Decker LLP.