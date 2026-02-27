This Month on Passport – March 2026

Get ready for some quality TV time — there are so many programs to stream this month! Period drama lovers will keep busy with two new Masterpiece series and the return of Downton Abbey on Masterpiece, while armchair detectives can treat themselves to new mysteries. All of these programs can be streamed with PBS KVIE Passport, a member benefit offering access to an on-demand library of your favorite PBS shows on the PBS app.

1. The Count of Monte Cristo on Masterpiece

All episodes available to stream 3/1

Masterpiece’s literary adaptations are always a special treat, and The Count of Monte Cristo is no exception – especially since the full season is releasing early on Passport! On the eve of his wedding, Edmond Dantès (Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones and the Six) is falsely accused of treason and imprisoned without trial; however, after escaping and discovering a hidden treasure, he reinvents himself as the Count of Monte Cristo and seeks revenge on those who wrongly accused him.

Watch a preview

2. Downton Abbey on Masterpiece

All seasons available to stream 3/1

Downton Abbey on Masterpiece is returning home to Passport! Whether you’re excited to revisit your favorite moments or experience the series for the first time, now is the perfect time to curl up and watch this beloved period drama. Spanning six seasons and the eventful years between 1912 and 1925, Downton Abbey follows the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and members of their staff as they navigate love, sorrow, and joy in an ever-changing world.

3. The Chelsea Detective

Available to stream 3/1

Journey to London’s beautiful, fashionable Chelsea neighborhood, where stately homes and swanky restaurants belie an underground of greed and violence. It’s up to Detective Inspector Max Arnolf and his partners to look beyond the surface and unearth the truth.

4. My Life is Murder, Season 3

Available to stream 3/1

In the mood for more mysteries down under with Alexa Crowe and company? Passport has you covered! From a deadly tango club to feuding celebrity bakers, Alexa and Madison will have their hands full this season.

5. Inspector George Gently, Seasons 5 – 8

Available to stream 3/1

Inspector George Gently and DS John Bacchus investigate a slew of new crimes in North East England, confronting cases that are shaped by class differences, community tensions, and injustice within their own ranks.

6. The Forsytes on Masterpiece

Available to stream 3/22

Treat yourself to another sumptuous period drama this month with The Forsytes on Masterpiece! In a Victorian-era world where stockbroking and matchmaking are fraught, high-stakes endeavors, the pursuit of personal happiness is a rebellious act. Each Forsyte – and the ones they love most – will have to make their choice: family and tradition, or love and fulfillment?

Watch a preview

New programs from Walter Presents

7. Paradise, Season 10

Available to stream 3/6

Who’s ready for some more department store drama? As families battle for power, the characters will be forced into impossible choices between desire and survival. Blackmail, betrayal, and forbidden relationships unravel lives, while personal vendettas threaten to destroy the store’s legacy. In Italian with English subtitles.

8. Helsinki Crimes, Season 2

Available to stream 3/13

Life in Kirkkonummi should be peaceful, though it’s anything but. As spring unfolds, Harjunpää and Onerva tackle bizarre crimes, workplace tension, and growing personal doubts that threaten their futures. In Finnish with English subtitles.

9. Winter Palace, Season 1

Available to stream 3/20

In 1899 Switzerland, a visionary hotelier battles hostile villagers, financial ruin, and dangerous rivals to create the world’s first winter resort. As love, power, and betrayal collide, the birth of winter tourism comes at a devastating personal cost. In French with English subtitles.

10. Ena – Queen Victoria Eugenia, Season 1

Available to stream 3/27

From fairytale courtship to bitter exile, Ena emerges as a determined, modern figure fighting to preserve the Crown’s future as Spain is reshaped by anarchist violence, world conflict, and political collapse. In Spanish with English subtitles.