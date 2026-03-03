Whether you’ve finished your Passport binge or are looking to find another thrilling story, we’ve got plenty more dramas to go around!

For those who loved The Count of Monte Cristo on Masterpiece, we've got you covered with shows delving into revenge, justice, romance, and more. Immerse yourself into our world of dramas spanning from the streets of Paris to the salacious courts of Britain through the programs listed below.

Les Misérables on Masterpiece

Edmond Dantès isn’t the only transformed man in our repertoire of dramas. Telling the classic story of redemption, fate, and justice, Dominic West stars as the fugitive Jean Valjean, with David Oyelowo as his pursuer Inspector Javert, and Lily Collins as the luckless single mother Fantine.

Ellie Bamber and Josh O’Connor costar as the young lovers Cosette and Marius to round out a star-studded cast in this stunning adaptation of Victor Hugo’s masterpiece.

North and South

If the show left you craving for some more romance, check out this 4-part adaptation of Elizabeth Gaskell’s tale of love across the social divide. When Margaret Hale exchanges her rural life for a northern mill town, she witnesses firsthand the poverty of the working classes.

She also meets mill-owner John Thornton, who she initially despises, while he finds her willful and proud. Whether love can persist under these social circumstances, you’ll have to watch to find out.

Poldark on Masterpiece

Meet another brooding hero who charts a path of redemption in this reimagined adaptation of the original series. After fighting in the American War of Independence, redcoat Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner) returns home to Cornwall to discover that his father is dead, his family lands are ruined, and his childhood sweetheart, Elizabeth, is engaged to another.

Will he be able change his destiny and restore his lost fortune? Love triangles, mining escapades, feuding families, and more await him and an ensemble of intertwining characters in this deliciously entertaining drama.

The Miniaturist on Masterpiece

The Count isn’t the only one busy uncovering secrets! In this drama, 18-year-old Nella Oortman (Anya Taylor-Joy) is presented with a wedding gift by her wealthy merchant husband Johannes Brandt (Alex Hassell): a cabinet that is a miniature replica of their home to be furnished by an elusive Miniaturist, whose tiny creations seem to be predicting the future with unsettling precision.

As Nella begins to uncover its secrets and those of the Brandt household, she realizes the escalating dangers that await them all. Does the Miniaturist hold their fate in her hands? And will she be the key to their salvation or the architect of their downfall?

Wolf Hall on Masterpiece

If lush costuming and intrigue is your thing, check out this adaptation of Hilary Mantel’s Booker Prize-winning trio of novels. Follow the spellbinding story of royal “fixer” Thomas Cromwell (Mark Rylance) during the brutally capricious reign of Henry VIII (Damian Lewis).

The first installment focuses on Cromwell’s rise to power in the king’s court and his role in the downfall of Henry’s second wife, Anne Boleyn (Claire Foy). The second season picks up after Boleyn’s beheading and follows the last four years of Cromwell’s life, completing his journey from self-made man to the most feared and influential figure of his time.

Wuthering Heights

Witness another tale of revenge as the fiery romance of Heathcliff and Cathy reignites in this thrilling adaptation of Emily Bronte’s classic love story. The mysterious Heathcliff, adopted by the Earnshaw family, discovers his soulmate in his stepsister, Cathy.

But as a man unable to have the love of his life, he seeks vengeance against anyone who comes between them. What will come of the young couple after lines are crossed?