“It seems to me that the natural world is the greatest source of excitement; the greatest source of visual beauty; the greatest source of intellectual interest.” – Sir David Attenborough

Recognized as a trailblazer within the world of environmental conservation, Sir David Attenborough and his work have showcased the beauty of our planet for decades, opening our eyes to the great diversity of life on Earth. In honor of his 100th birthday this year on May 8, we have compiled a list of featured Nature documentaries to celebrate the iconic voice who shaped wildlife cinematography and, in turn, our lives.

1. Life on Earth: Attenborough’s Greatest Adventure

Premieres on May 6 at 8PM

In 1976, David Attenborough embarked on his most ambitious project ever. No one had ever attempted a natural history series on this scale before. His reputation was on the line. This is the story behind TV’s first wildlife blockbuster, Life on Earth.

Watch a preview

2. Nature: Attenborough’s Life Journey

Now streaming

Follow this intimate portrait of Sir David Attenborough’s life, from his boyhood days as a fossil hunter, through his early days as a BBC host, to his revered status as the foremost natural history presenter.

3. Nature: Attenborough and the Jurassic Sea Monster

Now streaming

Witness Attenborough and a team of forensic experts as they unearth the fossil of a giant Pliosaur, the largest Jurassic predator ever known.

4. Nature: Attenborough and the Sea Dragon

Now streaming

Join Sir David Attenborough as he pieces together the remarkable discovery of the Ichthyosaur, a fearsome fish lizard that lived during the age of dinosaurs.

5. Nature: Attenborough’s Wonder of Song

Now streaming

Explore with David Attenborough as he presents seven of the most remarkable animal songs found in nature and explores the significance of these songs in the lives of their species.

6. Nature: Parenthood

Now streaming

Discover the extraordinary strategies and ingenious tricks that animal parents employ to give their young a head start in life. Filmed over 3 years, on 6 continents, and in 23 countries, this 5-part series, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, tells the stories of astonishing animal behaviors shaped by the environments they inhabit.

7. Nature: Museum Alive with David Attenborough

Now streaming

Embark on an adventure as Sir David Attenborough explores London’s Natural History Museum and meets some of the most extraordinary creatures from the past. Advanced CGI puts Attenborough face to face with a saber-toothed tiger, a giant eagle, and a colossal snake.