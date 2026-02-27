The Sacramento Business Journal published a guest op-ed by KVIE President and General Manager David Lowe addressing the importance of stewardship, stability, and long-term sustainability in public media.

In the piece, titled “Public Media Should Be About Service, Not Headlines,” Lowe provides context on recent discussions involving KVIE, CapRadio, and the Capital Public Radio Endowment, and emphasizes KVIE’s fiduciary responsibilities and commitment to serving the Sacramento region.

The op-ed explains that early conversations about potential public media integration involved leadership from Sacramento State, CapRadio, the Capital Public Radio Endowment, and KVIE. Lowe writes that KVIE respected Sacramento State’s decision not to pursue integration and continues to do so.

The commentary also notes that the current legal matter centers on property ownership and fiduciary obligations tied to the tower property donation, while CapRadio has continued broadcasting without interruption.

“Public media is strongest when it is stable, mission-driven, and accountable to the community it serves,” Lowe writes. “KVIE’s responsibility is not to win headlines. It is to ensure that public media in Sacramento remains strong, independent, and sustainable for decades to come.”

The full op-ed is available to subscribers of the Sacramento Business Journal.