March is Women’s History Month! Join us as we celebrate and recognize the contributions and impact of women that have shaped our nation and influenced how we move about the world. Below we’ve gathered a list of educational and enlightening programs that offer a glimpse of the diverse achievements and history of women airing on PBS KVIE, available to stream for free on the PBS app, or available to stream with PBS KVIE Passport. Discover, reflect, learn, and celebrate Women’s History Month not only during the month of March, but all year long!

Programs Airing on PBS KVIE

The Quilting Women of Gee’s Bend



March 1 at 10:30PM

Learn about the celebrated quilts made by a community of African American women in rural Alabama. Born out of necessity and now recognized as an artform, the quilting practice has been passed down from mothers to daughters for generations.

Of the People: The Women of the Civil Rights Movement

Premieres on March 2 at 8PM

Discover the powerful stories of four extraordinary women — Fannie Lou Hamer, Angela Davis, Dolores Huerta, and Yuri Kochiyama — each from vastly different walks of life, yet united by a shared purpose. With their courage, intellect, and activism, they helped shape the course of the civil rights and human rights movements in America. Through interviews and rare archival footage, delve into the past and see how it connects to the present.

Watch a preview

Women of World War II: The Untold Story



March 3 at 7PM

Meet the American women who became the “secret weapons” that helped win the war — and forever changed the world in the process. History comes alive with interviews and archival materials. This film shares the stories of the WASPs who risked their lives flying planes for target practice, the Japanese American women who braved incarceration camps, one of the most courageous American spies, and the all-African American Central Postal Battalion who secured victory over the Axis and defied Jim Crow.

Finding Your Roots: Born to Sing



March 17 at 8PM

Uncover the remarkable roots of singers Alanis Morissette and Ciara, and discover how DNA analysis and genealogical detective work reveal both women’s hidden connections to history and music.

American Masters: Bella! This Woman’s Place Is in the House



Premieres on March 17 at 9PM

Follow the meteoric rise of firebrand politician and activist Bella Abzug. Considered one of the first feminists to be elected to Congress, her commitment to women’s rights and progressive causes upended the status quo in Washington. Join Barbra Streisand, Nancy Pelosi, Gloria Steinem, Hillary Clinton, Marlo Thomas, Shirley MacLaine, and more as they reflect on Abzug’s legacy.

The 9 Lives of Barbara Dane



Premieres on March 23 at 10PM

Pete Seeger mentored her, Bob Dylan called her a “hero,” Louis Armstrong discovered her, and Jane Fonda called her an inspiration. Explore the life of singer, activist, mother, feminist, record producer, maverick, and general troublemaker Barbara Dane. See how Dane turned setbacks into opportunities, paved her own way with her art, and participated in and influenced international social justice and musical movements across nine decades.

ViewFinder: Midnight on the Reservation



Premieres on March 25 at 7PM

Document the circumstances surrounding femicide among indigenous peoples of California, and hear from family members, activists, law enforcement officials, and others as they share their stories, demands, and hopes on this episode of ViewFinder.

Programs Available to Stream on the PBS app

American Experience: Fly With Me





Discover the story of the pioneering women who became flight attendants at a time when single women were unable to order a drink, eat alone in a restaurant, own a credit card, or get a prescription for birth control. The job offered unheard-of opportunities for travel and independence, and these women were on the frontlines of the battle to assert gender equality and transform the workplace.

American Experience: Rachel Carson



Rachel Carson is an intimate portrait of the woman whose books revolutionized our relationship to the natural world. When “Silent Spring” was published in September 1962, it became an instant bestseller and would go on to spark dramatic changes in the way the government regulated pesticides.

Independent Lens: The Inquisitor

The Inquisitor traces Barbara Jordan’s rise from Texas congresswoman to national icon, highlighting her powerful voice, integrity, and influence on U.S. politics — while revealing the private struggles behind her public strength.

KVIE Arts Showcase: Celebrating Women Artists



From admiring traditional forms of paintings to pushing the boundaries of creative expression with voice acting, explore the art from celebrated women across the country.

Watch Now

Programs Available to Stream on the PBS app with PBS KVIE Passport

PBS KVIE Passport is a benefit of station membership. Members gain extended access to more videos available to stream on the PBS App.

American Masters: Louisa May Alcott – The Woman Behind ‘Little Women’

Delve into the first film biography about Louisa May Alcott, celebrated author of the iconic “Little Women,” and discover how the remarkable woman, ahead of her time, was much more than a writer of children’s books and left a lasting impact on our culture.

Watch Now with Passport

Independent Lens: Breaking the News

Who decides which stories get told? Discover the scrappy group of women and LGBTQ+ journalists who bucked the white male-dominated status quo, banding together to launch The 19th*, a digital news startup aiming to combat misinformation. A story of an America in flux and the voices often left out of the narrative, this documentary shows change doesn’t come easy.

Native America: Women Rule





Native women have been and are currently leading, innovating, and inspiring in the arts, politics, and protecting the planet. This episode of Native America explores the diverse ways they carry forward deep historic and cultural traditions to better their communities, their lands, and the world.

Watch Now with Passport

Not For Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony

Two women. One allegiance. Together they fought for women everywhere, and their strong willpower and sheer determination still ripples through contemporary society. Recount the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony as they strived to give birth to the women’s movement. Not until their deaths was their shared vision of women’s suffrage realized.

Watch Now with Passport