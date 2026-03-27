The Don’t Miss List – April 2026

Each month we have a variety of amazing programs, which can make it hard to decide what to watch! We’ve compiled a ranking of programs airing this month with number one being an absolute must watch. Get ready to mark your calendar or set your DVR because April is about to be a great month of PBS KVIE!

1. Nature: Becoming Elephant – The Orphans of Reteti

Wednesdays 4/8 & 15 at 8PM

Meet a team rescuing orphan elephants in the remote wilds of northern Kenya. Raised by Samburu keepers who act as surrogate parents, these elephants, many rescued from poaching, drought, or human-wildlife conflict, are nurtured back to health and prepared for life in the wild.

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2. Lucy Worsley Investigates: The American Revolution

Tuesday 4/7 at 9PM

Examine one of history’s most explosive break-ups: the 18th century split between Britain and its thirteen North American colonies. Lucy Worsley explores the motivations behind the Americans’ will for independence, uncovers the effect on Britain, and examines whether this could have been avoided.

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3. NOVA: Athens – Birth of Democracy

Wednesday 4/15 at 9PM

Follow archaeological investigations into the dramatic origins of democracy in Greece 2,500 years ago. Mass graves and ancient ruins where tyrants were murdered shine new light on the birth of a revolutionary form of government. This radical experiment inspired our own system of government.

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4. NOVA: Return to the Moon

Wednesday 4/29 at 9PM

Join NASA on a mission to bring humanity back to the Moon. A half-century after Apollo, follow the Artemis II engineers and crew from launch to splashdown on a perilous 10-day journey to orbit the Moon, paving the way for future missions to establish a lunar space station.

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5. Our New World

Wednesdays 4/1 & 8 at 10PM

Discover nature’s astonishing adaptation abilities as climate change reshapes the Earth. In this new 2-part series, four people across continents face environmental change and seek coexistence with wildlife. Then examine five ecosystems transforming at unprecedented speeds, giving birth to new, sometimes even richer worlds.

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6. Finding Your Roots: Rags to Riches

Tuesday 4/14 at 8PM

In the season 12 finale, Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the family trees of actor Kate Burton and media mogul Barry Diller—two people who grew up in comfort, thanks to ancestors who did not. Moving from shtetls to coal mines to orphanages, Gates and his guests learn stories of extraordinary sacrifice.

7. The Brokenwood Mysteries: The Garotte and the Vinklebraun

Saturday 4/18 at 9PM

In the season 7 premiere, Mike and his team are thrust into a world of antiquities. The television crew from the hit series All Things Old and Beautiful comes to Brokenwood to film their latest episode. Shortly after arrival, one of the hosts is found murdered in his antique garotte chair.

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8. American Experience: LBJ

Tuesday 4/21 at 9PM

Chronicle the life of one of the most perplexing, astute, and larger-than-life politicians in modern American history. Lyndon Baines Johnson put into motion many of the programs that shaped American life throughout the 1960s and 1970s, but his presidency was overshaded by his failure to end the war in Vietnam.

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9. Defying the Nazis: The Sharps’ War

Friday 4/24 at 9PM

Discover how an American couple’s courageous mission in 1939 helped refugees escape Nazi-occupied Europe in this film from Ken Burns. Over the course of two years, Waitstill and Martha Sharp saved scores of refugees in Europe at the onset of World War II, risking their lives so that hundreds could live in freedom.

10. VOCES American Historia: The Untold Story of Latinos – Solidarity in a New Era

Friday 4/3 at 8PM

Uncover Latino and Latina heroes and their contributions. Creator and host John Leguizamo Leguizamo takes viewers on a captivating journey, delving into the rich and often overlooked history of Latinos spanning thousands of years, from the Ancient Empires to the present.