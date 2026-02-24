Watch The Count of Monte Cristo Early with Passport: Starting March 1, 2026

Looking for a thrilling revenge story? Let us introduce you to this sweeping adaptation of The Count of Monte Cristo, the classic story by Alexandre Dumas. Edmond Dantès (Sam Claflin), a sailor falsely accused of treason, is imprisoned in the Château d’If off Marseille, where he meets Abbé Faria (Jeremy Irons). After escaping and adopting the identity of the Count of Monte Cristo, he plans revenge against those who wrongly accused him. Binge all eight episodes of the show with an early Passport release starting on March 1, 2026 ahead of its broadcast premiere on March 22.

Check out all the ways to stream the show alongside an extended library of quality public television programming with the member benefit PBS KVIE Passport below!

Where Can I Watch The Count of Monte Cristo on Masterpiece?

There are multiple ways you can view The Count of Monte Cristo from the comfort of your couch or on-the-go with your phone! Be sure to be an active PBS KVIE Passport member and log into your account before streaming!

Online: To watch the series online, go to The Count of Monte Cristo on Masterpiece page and select the episode you want to watch.

On a mobile device: To watch the series on your phone or tablet, open the PBS app or PBS KVIE app and search for the show.

On a streaming device: To watch the show on your television or streaming device, open the PBS app or PBS KVIE app on your streaming device and search for the show.

Reasons to Watch The Count of Monte Cristo

If you’re a fan of classic literature or epic revenge stories, you’re sure to be swept away by the rich world brought to life in this spectacular drama! But if you’re still unsure if the show is for you (or just looking for some more information on the production), here are six reasons why you should stream The Count of Monte Cristo!

Watch the Series Preview