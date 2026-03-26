On September 16, 2025, a strategic marketing campaign designed by Honey welcomed the Sacramento region to a new kind of local journalism: Abridged by PBS KVIE. In bright splashes of golden yellow, cyan, and orange, the campaign cut through clickbait and noise to introduce people to Abridged’s community-first stories — driving measurable audience growth in the process.

Seven months later, on March 19, 2026, this campaign took home a prestigious Gold ADDY® Award in the Integrated Brand Identity Campaign – Local or Regional/National category. Presented at The American Advertising Awards in Sacramento, the Gold ADDY® Award is the highest level of honor in its category.

This achievement reflects not only the campaign’s success but also the Sacramento region’s hunger for news that informs and inspires, especially in a media landscape long defined by divisive stories and misleading headlines. Abridged connects people to the stories that matter to their communities, allowing them to make informed decisions and better understand the events shaping Northern California.

Honey developed the campaign in partnership with 3Fold Communications, Capitol Tech Solutions, and Third Plateau, building a distinctive visual identity that stands out in a busy media landscape. Abridged’s logo evokes the steel-sheathed beams of the Tower Bridge, while graphics superimposed with Sacramento’s skyline remind viewers that Abridged is local by design. The messaging, too, underscores this point; “Community-focused Journalism. Rooted in Sacramento,” one graphic reads.

Since launching last fall, Abridged has seen meaningful audience growth through page views, social media engagements, and newsletter sign-ups — driven by both the quality of its journalism and the strategic branding and outreach behind the launch. The digital news service reached 1-million page views just six months after launching, while PBS KVIE was accepted as a full member for the Institute for Nonprofit News.

Further, by winning a Gold ADDY® at the local level, the Abridged Integrated Brand Identity Campaign is now eligible to compete at the district level in The American Advertising Awards. With tangible results in the present and exciting opportunities in the future, the award is a confirmation that audiences want local news they can trust — and they’re choosing Abridged.

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