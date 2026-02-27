The Don’t Miss List – March 2026

Each month we have a variety of amazing programs, which can make it hard to decide what to watch! We’ve compiled a ranking of programs airing this month with number one being an absolute MUST watch. Get ready to mark your calendar or set your DVR because March is about to be a great month of PBS KVIE!

1. The Forsytes on Masterpiece

Sundays 3/22 & 29 at 9PM

Desire, ambition, and betrayal simmer at the heart of The Forsytes, a wealthy family whose generations are torn between tradition and duty, and against happiness and the pursuit of love in this epic 6-part Victorian-era drama. In the premiere, chance encounters throw the lives of rival cousins, Jo and Soames Forsyte, into disarray.

2. The Count of Monte Cristo

Sundays 3/22 & 29 at 10PM

On the eve of his wedding, Edmond Dantès is falsely accused of treason and imprisoned. After escaping and discovering a hidden treasure, he reinvents himself as the Count of Monte Cristo and plans to take revenge on those who wrongly accused him in this captivating tale of vengeance, betrayal, and redemption.

3. Call the Midwife, Season 15

Sundays 3/22 & 29 at 8PM

It’s 1971, and a new era dawns with the Women’s Liberation movement in the UK. As the year unfolds, the nuns and midwives face serious cases, including a premature birth, slavery, carbon monoxide poisoning, male breast cancer, child abuse, and lupus.

4. Henry David Thoreau

Monday 3/30 at 9PM & 10PM and Tuesday 3/31 at 9PM

Henry David Thoreau helped define modern environmentalism and nonviolent resistance. The author of Walden and Civil Disobedience, he was brilliant but flawed, idealistic but opinionated. A writer, scientist and activist, his words resonate urgently with today’s challenges as humanity looks for ways to live in harmony with nature – and each other.

5. American Masters: Bella! This Woman’s Place is in the House

Tuesday 3/17 at 9PM

Follow the meteoric rise of firebrand politician and activist Bella Abzug. In 1970, she became the first woman elected to Congress on a women’s rights platform. Her commitment to progressive causes upended the status quo in Washington.

6. Breaking the Deadlock: Gambling with Your Life

Tuesday 3/24 at 9PM

Join moderator Aaron Tang, Professor of Law at UC Davis, in a new episode as he guides a panel of experts from politics, government, academia, and journalism through hypothetical scenarios about issues facing Americans.

7. Of the People: The Women of the Civil Rights Movement

Monday 3/2 at 8PM

Explore the often-overlooked women whose courage and leadership shaped one of the most transformative eras in American history. Fannie Lou Hamer, Angela Davis, Dolores Huerta and Yuri Kochiyama organized, strategized, and sacrificed to dismantle segregation and secure voting rights, shaping the course of the civil and human rights movements in America.

8. The 9 Lives of Barbara Dane

Monday 3/23 at 10PM

Examine the outspoken and tireless singer-agitator whose devotion to music and social justice showcases the vigor and spirit at the heart of American dissent. Barbara Dane propelled major historic events with boldness and subversion that cut through commercial artifice and earned her a five-inch FBI file.

9. VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos

Friday 3/20 & 27 at 8PM

Join John Leguizamo on a quest to uncover Latino and Latina heroes and their contributions. Leguizamo takes viewers on a captivating journey, delving into both the well-known and lesser-known stories of Latino history, spanning thousands of years, from the Ancient Empires to the present.

10. Nature: Woodpeckers – The Hole Story

Wednesday 3/11 at 8PM

Get an intimate look at what makes woodpeckers so special. With over 240 species of woodpeckers identified, woodpeckers are uniquely engineered for their lifestyle. Featuring interviews with members of the Sacramento Audubon Society, explore their evolutionary journey and the powerful role they play in every ecosystem except Antarctica and Australia.

