Each month we have a variety of amazing programs, which can make it hard to decide what to watch! We’ve compiled a ranking of programs airing this month with number one being an absolute MUST watch. Get ready to mark your calendar or set your DVR because October is about to be a great month of PBS KVIE!

1. The Gold on Masterpiece

Sundays 10/5, 12, 19 & 26 at 10PM

In 1983, six armed men stole £26m worth of gold from the Brink’s-Mat security depot. Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), Tom Cullen (Downton Abbey), and Charlotte Spencer (Sanditon) star in this crime drama inspired by the true story of one of the largest robberies in British history.

Watch a preview

2. Maigret on Masterpiece

Sundays 10/5, 12, 19 & 26 at 9PM

Chief Inspector Maigret and his team of maverick but loyal detectives solve a series of complex crimes in Paris in a new adaptation of Georges Simenon’s beloved novels. To prevail, he must outwit the city’s most ruthless criminals while confronting his own troubled past.

Watch a preview

3. ViewFinder: California’s Dreamer – Huell Howser

Wednesday 10/15 at 7PM

Celebrate Huell Howser’s 80th birthday with a look back at how a reporter from Tennessee became the Golden State’s beloved chronicler. Huell recounts the history and evolution of the program and relives series highlights.

4. American Masters: Marlee Matlin – Not Alone Anymore

Tuesday 10/14 at 9PM

Take an intimate look at the life and career of actress Marlee Matlin as she shares her story in American Sign Language. At 21 years old, Matlin became the first deaf actress to win an Academy Award. She continues to champion for more inclusivity and accessibility in entertainment.

Watch a preview

5. Secrets of the Dead: The Rise & Fall of the Colosseum

Wednesday 10/8 at 10PM

The Colosseum was the jewel of ancient Rome. It wowed vast crowds with extraordinary spectacles. It pushed the boundaries of technology. It exhibited Rome’s vast wealth and power. But just as the structure embodied Rome’s power, it also contributed to the Empire’s downfall.

Watch a preview

Don’t miss more new Secrets of the Dead episodes:

6. NOVA: Ancient Desert Death Trap

Wednesday 10/22 at 9PM

Investigate thousands of enigmatic stone megastructures in the Arabian desert built by a mysterious people 9,000 years ago. They’re so big that their true form is visible only from the air. Follow archaeologists as they decipher the mysterious remnants of a Stone Age culture and discover their true purpose.

7. Nature: Walrus – Life on Thin Ice

Wednesday 10/22 at 8PM

Explore the walrus’ evolutionary past and its ability to adapt, survive and thrive through the ages. Trek across the Arctic to uncover the hidden lives of these lumbering giants, their cultural significance to the native peoples of the North, and the threats they face as climate change shrinks the sea ice.

8. American Experience: Kissinger

Tuesday 10/28 at 8PM & 9:30PM

Explore the life of Henry Kissinger in this 2-part series from his childhood in Germany to his rise to the top echelons of American foreign policy. Discover how his anti-Communist zeal shaped the country’s international relations in Vietnam, China, Chile, and the Soviet Union in the second half of the 20th century.

9. Breaking the Deadlock: Truth Under Fire

Tuesday 10/21 at 9PM

Tackle America’s toughest issues through spirited, solutions-driven debate with top voices across the political spectrum. Civil discourse meets real-world stakes. Moderated by legal expert and UC Davis Professor Aaron Tang.

Watch a preview

10. Railroad Stations in American Life

Friday 10/10 at 9:30PM

Uncover the part U.S. railroad stations played in American history, from local civic centers to temples of transportation. Explore how people interacted with the stations in their towns through multiple generations.