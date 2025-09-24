Art on the Brain: 12 Shows to Watch & Stream

We’ve got art on the brain! In preparation for PBS KVIE’s highly anticipated art auction, we’re excited to revisit the art and culture happening right in our neighborhood and beyond. Check out these shows on KVIE, available to stream for free on our PBS app or with PBS KVIE Passport, to explore all kinds of wonderful pieces!

Programs Available to Stream on the PBS App

KVIE Arts Showcase





Explore art throughout northern California with KVIE Arts Showcase, a series that takes you across the nation to meet artists of all kinds. Come with us as we experience America’s most interesting and talented artists.

ViewFinder: Unexpected Legends





Learn the surprising history of the Egghead Series of sculptures at UC Davis which, for over 30 years, has elicited joy, protest, and conversation. As a fascinating entry point into the broader story of art in California and at UC Davis, these iconic pieces show the trajectory of one of the country’s most dynamic creative environments.

ViewFinder: Royal Chicano Air Force – Art and Activism





Discover how Sacramento’s own Royal Chicano Air Force used art, poetry, and music to advance the cause of social justice and how these artists’ indelible legacy continues today.

Art21: Art in the Twenty-First Century





Dive into features focusing exclusively on contemporary visual art and artists throughout the world.

Craft in America





Unearth the splendor of American culture crafts and the people behind the artistry. Capturing the beauty, creativity and originality of craftsmanship, the show highlights artists and explores the inter-relationship of what they do, how they do it, and why they have chosen a life of creating art.

Programs Available to Stream on the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport

PBS KVIE Passport is a benefit of station membership.

American Experience: José Clemente Orozco: Man of Fire

Explore the life and career of the Mexican muralist who had a profound impact on American artists.

Becoming Frida Kahlo





Explore the life of celebrated artist Frida Kahlo in a 3-part docuseries. See the major personal and political events of her life, including her stormy and devoted relationship with artist Diego Rivera, whom she married not once but twice.

Blue – The Life and Art of George Rodrigue

A man of his surroundings and culture, a man of his times, a vigorously collected and admired figure, the “Blue Dog” painter has a legacy that endures. George Rodrigue, his story, his artistic contribution, his entire life, are a vivid part of the Louisiana landscape, and continue to be an important part of the art world in America and beyond.

Renaissance: The Blood and the Beauty





Dive into the greatest artworks in western civilization that emerged from one of the bloodiest periods in history. This series explores the lives of three of the greatest artists in history — Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Raphael — as they craft beauty from chaos.

Leonardo da Vinci





If you’d like a deeper dive into the life and impact of da Vinci, check out this Ken Burns series! Through his paintings and thousands of pages of drawings and writings, Leonardo da Vinci explores one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds.

Rick Steves’ Art of Europe





Witness Europe’s greatest masterpieces, from prehistoric cave paintings to the ancient civilizations of Egypt, Greece, and Rome. Through the Middle Ages to the tumultuous 20th century, we’ll see how Europe’s art both connects us to the past and points the way forward.

American Masters: HOPPER – An American Love Story





Discover the secrets behind Edward Hopper’s most iconic and enigmatic works. Known for “Nighthawks” and other evocative paintings of American life, Hopper has left a lasting impression on our culture. Meet the man behind the brush and see how his marriage to fellow artist Josephine Nivison Hopper shaped his art and career.

Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana: Juneau & Whitehorse – Sister Cities

Come with Pati as she explores the sister cities of Alaska’s capital, Juneau, and the capital of Canada’s Yukon Territory, Whitehorse, where a glassblowing studio has become a community hub. Owner Lunann Baker-Johnson went to art school and studied glassblowing after losing a child to leukemia and now offers that healing and connection through her Lumel Studios.

Civilizations

Survey the history of art, from antiquity to the present, on a global scale. Narrated by Liev Schreiber, discover how art and creative imagination forged humanity across different cultures.