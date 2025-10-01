This Month on Passport – October 2025

Happy October! Spooky season is almost upon us, and what better way to celebrate than to curl up with a drama or documentary? There’s nothing we love more than starting a new show on a crisp autumn night, preferably paired with a flickering candle, a cozy blanket, and a treat of some sort. If you’re still searching for something to watch, read on! We’ve gathered the best programs to stream this month with PBS KVIE Passport, a member benefit offering access to an on-demand library of your favorite PBS shows on the PBS app.

1. Agatha Christie’s Marple

Now streaming

Join Agatha Christie’s beloved amateur sleuth as she solves a series of mysteries in this cozy detective drama. As you hunt for clues, keep an eye out for some familiar faces from your favorite dramas (including Mrs. Hall and Sherlock Holmes!). If you’re looking for more cozy mysteries from Agatha Christie, check out our full collection here.

Watch Now

2. Maigret on Masterpiece

Available to stream 10/5

Meet Maigret — an unconventional, relentless young detective who heads La Crim, the elite police unit responsible for investigating all serious crime in and around Paris. In this contemporary adaptation of Georges Simenon’s novels, Maigret will need to draw upon his uncanny investigative skills and extensive knowledge of Paris to chase down criminals and prove himself.

Watch a preview

3. The Gold on Masterpiece

Available to stream 10/5

When six armed men break into the Brink’s-Mat security depot near London, they inadvertently stumble across gold bullion worth £26 million — transforming a typical robbery into an international money laundering operation. Starring Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey) as DCI Brian Boyce, The Gold on Masterpiece tells this extraordinary true story for the first time in its entirety.

Watch a preview

4. Brian and Maggie

Available to stream 10/5

In 1989, two longtime friends — journalist Brian Walden and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher — sat down for one of the most famous political exchanges of all time. The interview would end their friendship, reshape public opinion, and trigger the Iron Lady’s downfall.

Watch a preview

5. Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears

Available to stream 10/15

The glamorous Miss Phryne Fisher is back with a new mystery! In this cinematic sequel to Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, Phryne’s rescue of a young girl leads her on a globe-trotting adventure to uncover priceless treasures, wartime secrets, and an ancient tomb bearing a terrible curse — all with the help of handsome detective Jack Robinson.

6. Finding Your Roots, Seasons 3 – 7

Available to stream 10/29

As we look forward to season 12 of Finding Your Roots, now is the perfect time to revisit your favorite stories and moments from seasons 3 – 7! With every turn of the page, Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and his guests uncover family mysteries, find long-lost family members, and shine a light on the connections that bind us all.

New programs from Walter Presents

7. The Intern, Season 4

Available to stream 10/3

As Constance balances her ever-challenging caseload, she must also adapt to Barth’s new role on the Council and the continued capriciousness of her children. Meanwhile, Boris struggles to find a balance between his professional and personal lives at the Palais de Justice. In French with English subtitles.

8. One Step From Heaven, Season 4

Available to stream 10/10

Francesco, Emma, and Vincenzo are pulled into a web of secrets, betrayal, and personal reckonings. As threats from the past resurface and danger grows, the friends must confront old wounds and make irreversible choices. In Italian with English subtitles.

9. Promethea, Season 1

Available to stream 10/17

After surviving a car accident unharmed, a 17-year-old girl wakes with no memory and begins to experience terrifying visions linked to an unsolved murder. As she searches for answers, she discovers extraordinary abilities and a growing fear that she may not be just a witness, but something far more dangerous. In French with English subtitles.

10. Velvet, Season 4

Available to stream 10/31

Five years after the finale of season 3, Ana returns to Velvet as a celebrated designer and mother, ready to launch a bold prêt-à-porter line. Cristina reappears, feigning redemption but hiding a shocking revelation. Old rivalries reignite, alliances shift, and long-buried secrets threaten everything Ana has built. In Spanish with English subtitles.