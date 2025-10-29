This Month on Passport – November 2025

With Thanksgiving on the horizon, we’re thankful for all the programs coming to PBS KVIE Passport this month! Whether you’re binge-watching the new season of RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service or kicking off the holidays with Call the Midwife, there’s something for everyone in November. All of these programs can be streamed with Passport, a member benefit offering access to an on-demand library of your favorite PBS shows on the PBS app.

1. Inspector George Gently, Seasons 1 – 4

Available to stream 11/1

Meet Inspector George Gently, an incorruptible cop transplanted from London to the North East of England in the mid-1960s. Along with DS John Bacchus, his headstrong protégé, Gently confronts crime, political change, and social upheaval alike.

2. Secrets of Great British Castles, Season 1

Available to stream 11/17

Historian Dan Jones explores the turbulent history behind six of Britain’s most iconic castles: Dover, the Tower of London, Warwick, Caernarfon, Stirling, and Carrickfergus. Jones unravels the intrigue, romance, and rebellion surrounding these fortifications and their notorious inhabitants, with stunning aerial footage and reconstructions capturing the majesty of these magnificent castles.

3. Call the Midwife Holiday Specials, Seasons 11 – 14

Available to stream 11/21

If you’re already in the festive spirit (don’t worry, we are too), treat yourself to a cozy binge-watch of holiday specials from Call the Midwife! Ahead of the new holiday special premiere on December 25, revisit your favorite moments from seasons 11 to 14. As the holidays grow closer, the midwives tackle challenging cases, move to a new maternity clinic, organize a festive talent show, and more.

4. RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service, Season 3

Available to stream 11/27

Return to the outback for a new season of rural rescues with the Royal Flying Doctors! Still reeling from a sudden tragedy, the dedicated doctors struggle to keep their personal and professional lives separate as they face their toughest obstacles yet and care for their patients.

5. Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime

Now streaming

Now married, iconic supersleuths Tommy and Tuppence have their hands full as detectives and secret agents for Scotland Yard. Whether they’re solving mysteries or tracking down enemy spies, they get the job done – and do it in style!

6. Jacques Pépin Celebrates, Season 2

Now streaming

Join world-renowned chef Jacques Pépin and his daughter, Claudine, as they prepare high-end feasts for every occasion, including a Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, stuffing, and two delicious desserts. Jacques and Claudine also address all aspects of planning and decorating, making this the perfect program to watch in preparation for the holidays!

New programs from Walter Presents

7. Murder in the Mountains, Season 2

Available to stream 11/7

True to its name, Murder in the Mountains is back with an all-new season of alpine crimes! The team races to uncover dark secrets and solve cases as criminals stalk kitchens, racetracks, weddings, and more. In German with English subtitles.

8. Bonfire of Destiny, Season 1

Available to stream 11/14

In 1897 Paris, a blaze at the Bazar de la Charite kills over 100 and shatters lives. From the ashes, three women rise: an aristocrat escaping a cruel marriage, a young heiress trapped by family duty, and her maid seeking freedom. All three fight to rewrite their destinies in a society built to silence them. In French with English subtitles.

9. Polar Park, Season 1

Available to stream 11/21

David Rousseau, a Parisian crime novelist with writer’s block, travels to Mouthe seeking answers about his past. Instead, he is pulled into a series of murders staged as famous works of art. Teaming up with wary local officer Louvetot, Rousseau faces a cunning killer who taunts them with cryptic clues, leading to a shocking truth. In French with English subtitles.

10. Paradise, Season 9

Available to stream 11/28

The Paradise may be a misnomer; with ambitious bids for power, scandalous secrets, and a love triangle, the eponymous department store is hardly a paradise for its employees. This season, love and ambition will push every character to the brink – and create more drama for us to enjoy! In Italian with English subtitles.