Each month we have a variety of amazing programs, which can make it hard to decide what to watch! We’ve compiled a ranking of programs airing this month with number one being an absolute MUST watch. Get ready to mark your calendar or set your DVR because May is about to be a great month of PBS KVIE!

1. Miss Austen on Masterpiece

Sundays 5/4, 11 & 18 at 9PM & 5/18 at 10PM

Notoriously known for burning Jane’s letters, did Cassandra Austen truly protect her famous sister’s reputation? Immerse in this real-life literary mystery reimagined as a fascinating, witty and heartbreaking tale of sisterly love, sacrifice, and loss. This 4-part series is based on Gill Hornby’s acclaimed novel.

2. The Real Wild West

Tuesdays 5/6, 13, 20 & 27 at 8PM

Beyond gunslingers and lawmen, meet the diverse pioneers who shaped the country, including Black and Hispanic cowboys, female homesteaders, immigrants, and tribal leaders. From the rich history of Native Americans to the myths and legends manufactured by Wild Bill and Hollywood – uncover the unknown history of America’s Wild West in this 4-part series.

3. Nature: Hummingbirds of Hollywood

Wednesday 5/7 at 8PM

Follow Terry Masear on her transformative journey as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds, unraveling a visually captivating and magical tale of love, fragility, and healing. Meet Cactus, Jimmy, Wasabi, Alexa, and Mikhail, Masear’s diminutive patients, as we celebrate their small victories while lamenting their tiny tragedies.

4. NOVA: Ultimate Crash Test

Wednesdays 5/7 & 14 at 9PM

Discover how scientists are working to learn more about the behaviors of cars and drivers. Surprisingly, little is known about real-world accidents, despite rigorous testing in laboratory-controlled crashes. A first-of-its-kind experiment aims to discover what really happens in a multi-vehicle pileup and how cars and driving could be made safer in this 2-part series.

5. Bugs That Rule the World

Mondays 5/7, 14, 21 & 28 at 10PM

Uncover the crucial roles bugs play on earth and explore the ruthless world of some of the stealthiest and cleverest insects in the animal kingdom. From pollinators and insect predators to the clean-up crews purifying our planet, scientists examine the decline of these essential yet least appreciated creatures.

6. Breaking the Deadlock

Tuesday 5/20 at 9PM

Get ready for new episodes of the “tense” and “twisty” series praised by Variety. Moderated by Aaron Tang, Professor of Law at UC Davis School of Law, this gripping series brings influential voices together to tackle complex ethical dilemmas.

7. Whitstable Pearl

Thursday 5/22 & 29 at 8PM

Single mother Pearl starts a private detective agency, which she runs from her family restaurant in the coastal English town of Whitstable. When a friend dies suspiciously, Pearl finds herself in conflict with a gruff new cop in town, DCI Mike McGuire. In time, the possibility of a romantic relationship emerges.

8. American Masters: Tyrus Wong

Tuesday 5/27 at 9PM

Follow the art, life, and enduring impact of Tyrus Wong, the renowned Chinese-American painter behind “Bambi” and “Rebel Without a Cause,” who once exhibited with Picasso and Matisse. The quiet beauty of his Eastern-influenced paintings had a pioneering impact on American culture.

9. National Memorial Day Concert

Sunday 5/25 at 8PM & 9:30PM

Tune in to America’s national night of remembrance, live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, featuring stories and tributes woven with musical performances by world-renowned artists and the National Symphony Orchestra. Hosted by Tony Award-winner Joe Mantegna and Emmy-Award winner Gary Sinise.

10. Miles, Morale, and Memories: Bob Hope and World War II

Sunday 5/25 at 7PM

Legendary entertainer Bob Hope and his troupe of performers traveled more than 80,000 miles during World War II to entertain the troops, often near the dangerous frontlines. Examine Bob Hope’s impact on World War II and discover why President Franklin D. Roosevelt encouraged Hollywood’s stars to hold a microphone instead of a gun in the war.