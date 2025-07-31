This Month on Passport – August 2025

As August arrives and the summer heat continues, we’re excited to bring you a plethora of new programs that you can enjoy indoors (preferably with a fan running and a nice, cool drink!). From mysteries and thrillers to deep dives into history, August is brimming with captivating programs — including new seasons from Professor T, The Marlow Murder Club on Masterpiece, and Unforgotten on Masterpiece! You can stream all of these programs with PBS KVIE Passport, a member benefit offering access to an on-demand library of your favorite PBS shows on the PBS app.

1. The Brokenwood Mysteries, Seasons 5 & 6

Available to stream 8/1

The mysteries never end in Brokenwood! Join Senior Sergeant Mike Shepherd and Detective Kritsin Sims as they continue to investigate puzzling cases in this quirky, picturesque town, from a man who seemingly dies of fright to the murder of a famous crime author.

2. The Good Karma Hospital, Season 3

Available to stream 8/1

The Good Karma Hospital is as busy as ever in season 3! As several big arrivals cause a stir at the cottage hospital, an unexpected attack leaves Lydia and the team reeling. Meanwhile, Ruby feels torn between the hospital and her family — a dilemma that’s complicated even further by her simmering relationship with Gabriel.

3. Empire: The World’s First Superpower with David Olusoga

Available to stream 8/4

In this Passport-exclusive program, join historian, writer and BAFTA winning filmmaker David Olusoga as he explores the history and legacy of the British Empire. Examine how it changed Britain and the world and how it continues to shape the identities of billions of people.

4. The Generations Project, Seasons 1 – 3

Seasons available to stream starting 8/19

What secrets run in your blood? Combining immersive experiences, expert guidance, and surprise reunions, this reality series follows people as they uncover family secrets and hidden identities — proving that the best way to know yourself is to know where you came from.

5. Professor T, The Marlow Murder Club on Masterpiece, and Unforgotten on Masterpiece

New seasons available to stream 8/24

Mystery lovers, rejoice — new seasons of Professor T, The Marlow Murder Club on Masterpiece, and Unforgotten on Masterpiece will be available to binge with Passport starting 8/24! In season 4 of Professor T, Jasper grapples with grief and returns to police work. In season 2 of The Marlow Murder Club on Masterpiece, Judith, Suzie, and Becks are called upon to solve new crimes that befall their idyllic town. And in season 6 of Unforgotten on Masterpiece, Jess and Sunny throw themselves into a particularly confounding case.

6. Captivated

Now streaming

A nail-biting thriller that asks the question: how far would you go to repair your past? This four-part series follows the story of a young, single mother and her son as they deal with an increasingly controlling and obsessive boss.

New programs from Walter Presents

7. The Golden Swan, Season 2

Available to stream 8/1

Marta hides a violent truth, Irena risks everything for forbidden love, and others navigate blackmail, shifting alliances, and moral compromise. As danger closes in, each must choose between survival, loyalty, and hope of something better. In Czech with English subtitles.

8. Soviet Jeans, Season 1

Available to stream 8/8

In the late 1970s, the USSR rages against Western culture. In Latvia, outcasts and objectors challenge Soviet authority and celebrate freedom through fashion, music, and rebellion. In Latvian with English subtitles.

9. The Ring, Season 1

Available to stream 8/15

When lawyer Anna steals a client’s ring, a hidden camera captures everything. How far will she go to protect her secret? And can love survive when trust is built on betrayal? In Dutch with English subtitles.

10. The Devil’s Leap, Season 1

Available to stream 8/22

Mountaineering expert Paul takes his reluctant daughter on a trip to reconnect. But when Sara witnesses a horrific murder, Paul must use his skills to escape the attackers and protect Sara — all as he tries to mend their relationship. In French with English subtitles.