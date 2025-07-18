Update on Federal Funding & KVIE’s Unwavering Commitment

The outcome in Congress was not what we hoped for.

Early this morning, Congress passed a rescission bill that eliminates already approved funding for public media. This is an extreme and highly unusual move that breaks with decades of bipartisan support. For more than 55 years, federal funding has helped make public media possible, ensuring everyone in America, regardless of income or geography, could access trusted, educational, and commercial-free content.

As a result, $2.5 million expected for KVIE will not be coming in October. The broader implications across PBS and the national system are still being assessed. We are, frankly, in new territory.

While this is an unprecedented and uncertain moment for KVIE and public media nationwide, one thing is certain:

KVIE is not going away.

Our commitment to this community will not change.

We are leaning in by finding new ways to serve our region with the very best educational, inspiring, and accessible content. We’ve been your public television station for more than 65 years. That legacy of educational, informational, and inspiring content will continue.

KVIE is fortunate to be in a strong financial position due to the tremendous support of our community and our careful planning and operations.

Your support has never been more important. In this new era without federal funding, we’ll be relying more than ever on the generosity of people like you who believe in the mission and values of public media.

Here are a few ways you can help during this uncertain time:

✅ Make a donation: Your support helps ensure we can continue providing the programs you love and essential services for our community. Give at kvie.org/donate.

✅ Increase your monthly support: If you’d like to increase your sustaining contribution, please reach out to us at member@kvie.org. We’re here to help.

✅ Stay connected: Keep watching and let us know what matters to you. Public media exists to serve the public, and we want to hear from you!

From all of us at KVIE: thank you for standing with us — not just in these uncertain times, but every day you choose to watch, support, and believe in the power of public media.

Your voice, your actions, and your generosity have meant the world to us. Whether you made a call, sent a letter, shared our message, or tuned in, you’ve helped show that public media matters.

We’re deeply grateful to have you in our corner as we face new challenges and continue working to serve our region with trusted programs that educate, inform, and inspire. Together, we’re not just preserving public media — we’re shaping its future.

With heartfelt gratitude,

David Lowe

PBS KVIE President & General Manager