1. American Experience: Victory in the Pacific

Tuesday 8/5 at 8PM

Explore the final months of World War II. From the U.S. capture of the Mariana Islands, through the firebombing of Tokyo and the dropping of the atomic bomb, chronicle the dreadful and unprecedented loss of life and the decisions made by leaders on both sides that finally ended the war.

2. Pompeii: The New Dig – House of Treasures

Wednesday 8/6 at 10PM

Follow the latest revelations as the biggest archaeological dig in Pompeii for a generation reaches a climax, unearthing long-buried secrets within one of the grandest homes in the ancient city. Discover a woman found with pearl earrings, elaborate mosaics, and a private spa and gym.

3. The Marlow Murder Club on Masterpiece, Season 2

Sundays 8/24 & 31 at 9PM

Life in idyllic Marlow has almost returned to normal when a series of new, unsettling crimes shock the town. The sleuthing trio is once again pulled into a tangled mystery filled with secrets, suspects, and scandal, as they assist DCI Tanika Malik in her official investigations.

4. Unforgotten on Masterpiece, Season 6

Sundays 8/24 & 31 at 10PM

Examine the lives of a disparate group of people linked to a cold case. DCI Jess James and DI Sunny Khan investigate the hidden truth behind mysterious human remains found in East London. Jess and Sunny welcome the new challenge, given both of their strained personal lives.

5. Professor T, Season 4

Sundays 8/24 & 31 at 8PM

The brilliant but eccentric criminologist Jasper Tempest struggles to face police work. But, with the support of Dan and Helena, he is soon solving cases once more. In addition to mystery and mind games, Jasper’s personal life begins to blossom.

6. Discovering Maggie Smith

Sunday 8/10 at 8:30PM

Examine the remarkable on-screen career of Dame Maggie Smith (1934 – 2024), one of Britain’s most prolific actresses. Smith was a prominent figure in British culture for six decades. Her extraordinary film and theatre career included hit roles in Downton Abbey and the Harry Potter films.

7. The Good Karma Hospital, Season 2

Thursdays 8/21 & 28 at 9PM & 9:45PM

The staff of the underfunded Good Karma Hospital in rural India face new challenges including a blistering heatwave and a collapsed building. British transplant, Dr. Ruby Walker, furthers her career under the watch of her formidable boss, Dr. Lydia Fonseca.

8. The American Buffalo

Fridays 8/22 & 29 at 8PM

Explore the biography of an improbable, shaggy beast that has found itself at the center of many of the country’s most mythic and heartbreaking tales. America’s national mammal sustained the lives of Native people for untold generations then was driven to the brink of extinction before an unlikely collection of people rescued it from disappearing forever.

9. Golden Eagles: Witnesses to a Changing West

Monday 8/4 at 10PM

Follow eagle researchers in Wyoming to investigate how Golden Eagles are adapting to the many challenges facing them – from climate change to sprawl, lead poisoning to energy development. Rappel into eagle nests, go behind-the-scenes at wildlife rehabilitation centers, and hear stories of Indigenous peoples’ connections to the eagle.

10. American Experience: Reagan

Saturdays 8/19 & 26 at 8PM

In this 2-part special, explore the influence of family and religion on the life of Ronald Reagan, one of the most popular presidents of the 20th century – and one of the most controversial. A failed actor, Reagan became a passionate idealogue who preached a simple gospel of lower taxes, less government, and anti-communism.

