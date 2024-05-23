Women’s Work: Female Detectives We Love

If Ginger Rogers could do everything Fred Astaire did only backwards and in heels, imagine how hard our favorite female detectives must work!

Whether wielding weapons, cracking cases, outsmarting villains, breaking hearts, or raising families, these international lady sleuths do it all with style and savvy in Scotland, France, Canada, Germany, Australia, England, and more.

Check out these wonderful women-led series at the links below.

Annika on Masterpiece

DI Annika Strandhed has her hands full. When she’s not solving puzzling murders that wash up in Scotland’s waters as part of the Marine Homicide Unit, she’s juggling family life, raising her teenage daughter, Morgan. Annika has a keen eye for detail — particularly when her cases remind her of literary plots and figures, adding to the mystery. Seasons 1 and 2 are available now.

Astrid

Astrid Nielsen has Asperger’s syndrome — but she also has an incredible memory and a knack for analysis. Thanks to the unique talents she brings to her work in the library of the judicial police, the district commander entrusts her with complex investigations that have remained unsolved to date. Seasons 1-3 are available now. In French with English subtitles.

Frankie Drake Mysteries

This Canadian series follows the adventures of Frankie Drake and Trudy Clarke of Drake Private Detectives, the only all-female detective agency in Toronto. Amidst the chaos of the flyboys, gangsters, rum-runners, and speakeasies of the 1920s, Frankie and Trudy rely on each other and fellow strong women to fight crime — and stay alive. Seasons 1-4 are available now.

Luna + Sophie

Opposites attract in best friends Luna Kunath and Sophie Pohlmann. Luna is strong-willed, but her naivety often gets her into trouble. Sophie seems more mature, but her desire for harmony and fairness can be her weakness. As police detectives in Potsdam, Germany, the two women must find common ground to investigate crimes and navigate their friendship. Seasons 1-4 are available now. In German with English subtitles.

Magpie Murders

When a mystery author dies and the hunt for a missing chapter in his new book leads to murder, editor Susan Ryeland gets drawn into a web of intrigue. Based on British author Anthony Horowitz’s bestselling novel — the first in the Susan Ryeland series — the story-within-a-story keeps Susan on her toes. Season 1 will be available on ?.

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries

Based on Kerry Greenwood’s popular novels, this stylish series set in 1920s Melbourne follows glamorous private detective Phryne Fisher as she fights injustice and helps those who cannot help themselves with her sharp wit and iconic pearl-handled pistol. Season 1 is available now. Season 2 will be available in May, followed by season 3 in June.

Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries

This spin-off of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries is equally à la mode but brings the drama into the 1960s with Phryne Fisher’s long-lost niece, Peregrine Fisher, at the helm. With the help of a group of accomplished women, this lady detective for a new era investigates murders in Melbourne. Seasons 1 and 2 are available now.

Miss Scarlet & The Duke on Masterpiece

When her father’s death leaves Eliza Scarlet all but destitute, she eschews marriage and instead opts to keep her father’s detective agency running, becoming the first-ever female detective in Victorian London. Though the path isn’t easy, Eliza gives her male colleagues a run for their money — including childhood friend and Scotland Yard DI William “The Duke” Wellington. Seasons 1-4 are available now.

