The Don’t Miss List – May 2024

Each month we have a variety of amazing programs, which can make it hard to decide what to watch! We've compiled a ranking of programs airing this month with number one being an absolute MUST watch.

1. MaryLand on Masterpiece

Sundays 5/5, 12 & 19 at 9PM

Estranged sisters Becca and Rosaline reunite after the sudden death of their mother, Mary. They discover that she was living an entirely secret life on the Isle of Man. As the sisters travel through grief and unravel Mary’s secrets, they reframe their relationship and fundamentally reshape who they are.

2. Nature: Grizzly 399 – Queen of the Tetons

Wednesday 5/8 at 8PM

Follow Grizzly 399, the most famous bear in Grand Teton National Park, as she raises her four cubs against a warming climate and human encroachment in bear country. Now three states seek to remove grizzlies from the endangered species list – which would make it legal to hunt them.

3. NOVA: Secrets in Your Data

Wednesday 5/15 at 9PM

Discover how, whether on social media or surfing the web, you’re sharing more personal data than you realize. While that can pose a risk to your privacy and even safety, the use of big data sets could also lead to huge advances in health, transportation, climate science, and more.

4. National Memorial Day Concert 2024

Sunday 5/26 at 8PM; encore at 9:30PM

Enjoy a star-studded lineup on the eve of Memorial Day. For over 30 years, this multiple-award-winning TV event has honored the military service and sacrifice of all our men and women in uniform, their families at home, and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

5. American Experience: The Riot Report

Tuesday 5/21 at 9PM

Revisit 1967, when a police raid of a club in a predominantly Black section of Detroit sparked racial unrest that left 43 people dead and 2,000 buildings burned. Inner cities across America erupted in violence. The Kerner Commission’s final report offered a shockingly unvarnished assessment of race relations that still resonates today.

6. Photographic Justice: The Corky Lee Story

Monday 5/13 at 10PM

Explore the life of Chinese-American photographer Corky Lee who used his camera as a “weapon against injustice,” and captured unforgettable images of Asian American life that empowered generations. Reveal the five decades of triumphs and tragedies of the man behind the lens in this intimate portrait.

7. Great Performances: My Favorite Things – Rodgers & Hammerstein’s 80th Anniversary

Friday 5/31 at 8PM

Celebrate eight decades of the legendary musical theater songwriting duo. Featuring a 40-piece orchestra, the concert showcases original arrangements of their most iconic songs from Oklahoma!, Carousel, South Pacific, Cinderella, The Sound of Music, and more. Special appearances by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Rita Moreno.

8. Pompeii: The New Dig

Wednesdays 5/15, 22 & 29 at 10PM

Follow the most extensive archaeological excavation in Pompeii for a generation. After lying buried in volcanic ash for over 2,000 years, uncover the remarkable remains of the Roman Empire as an entire city block is excavated. Discover what life was like before Vesuvius erupted in AD 79, and the horror faced by the victims and survivors.

9. NOVA: Decoding the Universe – Cosmos

Wednesday 5/22 at 9PM

How big is the universe? Is there life beyond our planet? Trace the ground-breaking discoveries that have transformed our picture of the universe, including evidence of thousands of distant planets, with estimates of trillions more. And investigate two of the biggest mysteries in cosmology today: What are dark matter and dark energy?

10. The Real Crown: Inside the House of Windsor

Fridays 5/3, 10, 17 & 24 at 9PM

Follow the powerful real-life human drama of the greatest remaining dynasty in Europe. Across the last seven decades, the late Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family navigated danger, a series of scandals, the crisis surrounding Princess Diana’s death, and more, all while living under intense public scrutiny.