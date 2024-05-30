The Don’t Miss List – June 2024

Each month we have a variety of amazing programs, which can make it hard to decide what to watch! We’ve compiled a ranking of programs airing this month with number one being an absolute MUST watch. Get ready to mark your calendar or set your DVR because June is about to be a great month of PBS KVIE!

1. Grantchester on Masterpiece, Season 9

Sundays 6/16, 23 & 30 at 9PM

It’s 1961 and times are changing in Grantchester. Will seeks new challenges elsewhere, while Geordie and Cathy deal with an independent Esme. Reverend Alphy Kottaram arrives as the new vicar, immediately enchanted by the glorious village. But will the locals ever be able to accept him as one of their own?

Watch a preview

2. Hope in the Water

Wednesdays 6/19 & 26 at 9PM

Explore the creative solutions and breakthrough blue-food technologies that could not only feed us but also help save our threatened seas and fresh waterways. This 3-part series chronicles the stories of amazing innovators, aquafarmers, and fishers who are working toward a sustainable future for the planet.

Watch a preview

3. Dynamic Planet

Wednesdays 6/19 & 26 at 8PM

Experience the triumph, ingenuity, and survival of the animals and people that inhabit the Arctic, the Antarctic, and the Third Pole. As they live on the front line of climate change, they show us how science, nature, and traditional knowledge can prepare us for a fast-changing future.

4. The Great American Recipe, Season 3

Mondays 6/17 & 24 at 9PM

Follow eight talented home cooks from different regions of the country as they compete weekly with their most memorable and beloved recipes. This upbeat cooking competition spotlights the variety of tastes and traditions found across the country and celebrates the roots of America’s diverse cuisine.

Watch a preview

5. Sister Boniface Mysteries

Saturdays 6/22 & 29 at 8PM

The Vespa-driving, crime-solving Catholic nun is back for season 2 of this light-hearted murder mystery series. It’s the 1960s and police forensics are rudimentary. Luckily the residents of Great Slaughter have a secret weapon, Sister Boniface. With a Ph.D. in forensic science, she serves as scientific advisor to local police on investigations.

6. Professor T, Season 3

Sundays 6/16, 23 & 30 at 8PM

Professor T is in jail while awaiting trial. As the Professor struggles to get his old life and job back, he is helped by Dan and Lisa, who again rely on his brilliant criminal insight and analysis to solve some tricky crimes. This season, the Professor also finds out what really happened the night his father died.

Watch a preview

7. Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution

Tuesdays 6/18 & 25 at 9PM

Chart the rise and fall of the glamorous, groundbreaking musical genre in this powerful new docuseries. From the basement bars of 1970s New York City to the peak of the global charts, discover disco’s roots and its wider significance as part of the major liberation movements of the era, particularly LGBTQ+ identity and female empowerment.

Watch a preview

8. The Paradise

Fridays 6/14, 21 & 28 at 9PM

Set amidst the Victorian splendor of Britain’s first department store, a young girl falls in love with the intoxicating charms of the modern world in this rags-to-riches story. As Denise finds her feet as a lowly shopgirl, she must navigate her way through power struggles, intrigues, and affairs.

Watch a preview

9. D.I. Ray, Season 2

Sundays 6/16, 23 & 30 at 10PM

Two months after her suspension, D.I. Rachita Ray is thrust back into homicide after a fatal shooting outside a Birmingham hospital. The fatal drive-by shooting of a young nurse and the head of a notorious crime syndicate threatens to erupt into a full-blown turf war. D.I. Ray must uncover the truth before tensions spill onto the Birmingham streets.

Watch a preview

10. FRONTLINE: Crisis on Campus

Tuesday, June 11 at 10PM

A firestorm is raging on America’s most prestigious campuses, ignited by the Hamas terror attack on Israel and the catastrophic war in Gaza. It’s now stirring up some of the most difficult and polarizing subjects in the country – antisemitism, DEI, leadership and accountability, and election year, culture war politics. Investigate this historic moment of crisis on campuses.