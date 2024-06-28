The Don’t Miss List – July 2024

Each month we have a variety of amazing programs, which can make it hard to decide what to watch! We’ve compiled a ranking of programs airing this month with number one being an absolute MUST watch. Get ready to mark your calendar or set your DVR because July is about to be a great month of PBS KVIE!

1. A Capitol Fourth

Thursday 7/4 at 8PM & 9:30PM

Celebrate our country’s 248th birthday with this annual patriotic event broadcast to millions at home and to our troops watching around the world. Grab your front row seat for performances from a variety of well-known musical artists and for the nation’s greatest display of fireworks from the U.S. Capitol.

Watch a preview

2. American Experience: The Boys of ‘36

Tuesday 7/9 at 9PM

Follow the underdog American rowing team from the University of Washington that took the nation by storm when they narrowly beat out Italy and Germany to capture the gold medal in the 1936 Olympics. Inspired by the book The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown.

Watch now

3. The Madame Blanc Mysteries

Thursdays 7/11, 18 & 25 at 9PM

Antiques dealer Jean White finds herself a widow and nearly bankrupt. Heading to her last asset, a cottage in France, Jean investigates her husband’s suspicious death while encountering colorful locals.

4. Hotel Portofino, season 3

Sunday 7/28 at 8PM

Desperation leads to dangerous actions in season 3 of this sun-soaked 1920s Italian drama. When Cecil returns requesting a divorce, Bella must decide what her future holds. But when the Wall Street Crash hits, Bella and Cecil lose everything. Then one guest gets their ultimate revenge at a hotel party.

Watch a preview

5. Gods of Tennis

Tuesdays 7/23 & 30 at 9PM

Revisit the golden age of tennis in this 3-part series. In part one, Billie Jean King and Arthur Ashe fight for Wimbledon success and global social change. In part two, the Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe rivalry brings glamour and celebrity to the tennis court.

Watch a preview

6. Sea Change: The Gulf of Maine

Wednesdays 7/24 & 31 at 9PM

Explore a body of water that is warming 97 percent faster than the global ocean. In episode 1, discover how international trade forever changed the Gulf of Maine’s bounty. In episode 2, explore Cashes Ledge, a part of the Gulf of Maine that helps power more than 3,000 species.

7. Voces on PBS: From Here / From There (De Aquí / De Allá)

Tuesday 7/9 at 10PM

Follow the story of Luis Cortes Romero, the first undocumented attorney to argue a case before the Supreme Court. He journeyed from a difficult youth to the highest court in the land as part of a powerful legal team fighting the Administration’s attempt to rescind DACA.

8. Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

Tuesday 7/16 at 9PM

Explore the life and music of cultural revolutionary Clive Davis who discovered, mentored, or oversaw an incredible range of performers from the ‘60s to the rise of hip-hop including: Janis Joplin, Bruce Springsteen, Simon & Garfunkel, Whitney Houston, and Alicia Keys. In Aretha Franklin’s words, Davis is “the greatest record man of all time.”

Stream now with KVIE Passport

9. American Experience: Riveted – The History of Jeans

Monday 7/15 at 10PM

Discover the fascinating story of this iconic American garment. From their roots in slavery to the Wild West, hippies, high fashion and hip-hop, jeans are the fabric on which the history of American ideology and politics are writ large.

Stream now with PBS KVIE Passport

10. Eiffel Tower Picks

NOVA: Building the Eiffel Tower and Secrets of the Dead: Eiffel’s Race to the Top

Wednesday 7/17 9PM & 10PM

Explore the dramatic stories behind Paris’ iconic landmark – the Eiffel Tower. Discover the revolutionary engineering of the iron tower completed in 1889 on NOVA: Building the Eiffel Tower. Then witness the race to be the first to build a monument 1,000 feet tall on Secrets of the Dead: Eiffel’s Race to the Top.

Stream NOVA: Building the Eiffel Tower with KVIE Passport

Stream Secrets of the Dead: Eiffel’s Race to the Top with KVIE Passport