The Don’t Miss List – October 2024

Each month we have a variety of amazing programs, which can make it hard to decide what to watch! We’ve compiled a ranking of programs airing this month with number one being an absolute MUST watch. Get ready to mark your calendar or set your DVR because October is about to be a great month of PBS KVIE!

1. NOVA: The Solar System

Wednesdays 10/2, 9 & 16, 9PM

Explore the weird and wonderful worlds of our solar system in this new 3-part series. Delve into the forces that create the extreme conditions found on our neighboring planets and moons, discover how the effects of gravity produce an amazing variety of worlds, and uncover the explosive forces that mold volcanoes.

Watch a preview of Storm Worlds

Watch a preview of Strange Worlds

2. American Experience: The American Vice President

Tuesday 10/1 at 8PM

Explore the little-known story of the Vice President, tracing its evolution from a constitutional afterthought to a position of political consequence. Examine the dramatic period between 1963 and 1974 – when a grief-stricken and scandal-plagued America was forced to define the role of the vice president and the process of succession.

Watch a preview

3. Secrets of the Dead: Mozart’s Sister

Wednesday 10/9 at 10PM

Learn the untold story of Maria Anna Mozart, Wolfgang’s older sister and collaborator who was a musical prodigy in her own right. They toured Europe together as children, but she was soon left behind while her brother became a star. Controversial new evidence suggests she may have contributed to her brother’s earliest works.

Watch a preview

4. The Marlow Murder Club on Masterpiece

Sunday 10/27 at 9PM

Retired archaeologist Judith Potts hears a gunshot coming from a neighbor’s garden and believes a brutal murder has taken place. When the police are reluctant to believe her story, Judith forms an unlikely friendship with dog-walker Suzie and vicar’s wife Becks as they start an investigation of their own.

Watch a preview

5. The Kennedy Package

Tuesdays 10/8, 15 & 22 at 9PM

Delve into one of the most prominent families in American politics and society: the Kennedys. Explore the fascinating lives and legacies of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Jackie Kennedy Onassis in three stand-alone documentaries featuring historic images and footage along with contributions from historians and scholars.

Watch JFK – The Making of a President

Watch RFK – America’s Lost President

Watch Jackie – A Tale of Two Sisters

6. Nature: Dracula’s Hidden Kingdom

Wednesday 10/30 at 8PM

Discover Transylvania in central Romania. This land of folklore and mythology, shielded by the majestic Carpathian Mountains, is home to mountain ranges, vast ancient forests, and medieval villages that serve as sanctuary for some of the biggest wolf packs on the continent as well as lynxes, brown bears, white storks, and bats.

7. Secrets of the Dead: The Civil War’s Lost Massacre

Wednesday 10/23 at 10PM

Follow the search for the remains of formerly enslaved Black Union soldiers in Kentucky. 10,000 Black soldiers trained at Camp Nelson during the Civil War. As the war ended, many were brutally murdered by bitter Southerners. Now a team is dedicated to finding their remains to memorialize their service and heroism.

8. Sacramento Mayoral Candidates Debate

Wednesday 10/23 at 7PM

Listen in as the current candidates for Sacramento mayor, Dr. Flojaune Cofer and Assemblymember Kevin McCarty, discuss the issues facing Sacramento. They join moderators Marcos Breton of The Sacramento Bee and Scott Syphax of Studio Sacramento. Get insights into their plans for the city’s future if elected mayor.

This debate is made possible by the financial support of AARP California.

9. KVIE Arts Showcase: Halifu Osumare

Wednesday 10/16 at 7PM

Meet world-renowned dancer, scholar, and choreographer Dr. Halifu Osumare, who continues to reveal the true power, knowledge, and self-expression of dance. Osumare is professor emerita in the at the University of California, Davis, and she has been a dancer, choreographer, arts administrator, and scholar of black popular culture for over 50 years.

10. Rob on the Road: Sacramento Locomotive Works

Monday 10/21 at 7:30PM

Take an exciting journey through the rich railroad history inside Sacramento Locomotive Works and discover where the engines that powered the Golden State were made.