Dramas from Down Under to Stream Now

We sure do love our British dramas, but the excitement has spread even further overseas to include lots of enticing programming from Australia and New Zealand. Check out these dramas Down Under!

The Brokenwood Mysteries

An unlikely pair of investigators teams up in this quirky New Zealand drama – country music-loving DI Mike Shepherd and his assistant, DC Kristin Sims, a by-the-book investigator 15 years younger than her boss’s car. The dynamic duo’s rocky relationship eventually evens out as they come to rely on each other to solve crimes in the seemingly sleepy town of Brokenwood. Seasons 1 and 2 available now.

Halifax: Retribution

Twenty years after the original Halifax series, brilliant Jane Halifax is drawn back into her former life as a forensic psychiatrist to investigate a serial killer who’s terrorizing Melbourne. As the case gets more and more personal, Halifax must race to find out the identity of the Sniper before it’s too late.

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries

Based on Kerry Greenwood’s popular novels, this stylish series set in 1920s Melbourne follows glamorous private detective Phryne Fisher as she fights injustice with her sharp wit and iconic pearl-handled pistol. Along with her reluctant partner, DI Jack Robinson, Fisher helps those who cannot help themselves. Season 1 is now streaming with PBS KVIE Passport. Season 2 will arrive on May 1 and season 3 on June 1.

Ms. Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries

This spin-off of Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries is equally à la mode but brings the drama into the 1960s with Phryne Fisher’s long-lost niece, Peregrine Fisher, at the helm. With the help of the handsome, straitlaced Detective James Steed and a group of accomplished women, this lady detective for a new era investigates murders in Melbourne. Seasons 1 and 2 are available now.

My Life is Murder

Lucy Lawless stars in this contemporary Australian detective drama as retired cop Alexa Crowe who just can’t seem to get away from her old gig. Her former boss regularly asks for her insight on cold cases, a young police data analyst is eager to be mentored – whether Alexa wants to or not – and the most baffling cases keep finding her. Season 1 is available now.

RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service

Remarkable real-life stories are retold in this gripping series following the modern-day heroes of Australia’s Royal Flying Doctor Service. With private lives as turbulent as the heart-stopping emergencies they attend to across some of the most beautiful and inhospitable places in the Outback, the RFDS team keeps the drama coming. Seasons 1 and 2 are available now.

