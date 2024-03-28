The Don’t Miss List – April 2024

Each month we have a variety of amazing programs, which can make it hard to decide what to watch! We’ve compiled a ranking of programs airing this month with number one being an absolute MUST watch. Get ready to mark your calendar or set your DVR because April is about to be a great month of PBS KVIE!

1. The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song: Elton John & Bernie Taupin

Monday 4/8 at 8PM

Honor the music, showmanship, and iconic songwriting partnership between British singer, pianist, and composer Elton John and his longtime lyricist, Bernie Taupin as they receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize. Each year, this coveted national prize is awarded for lifetime contributions to popular music.

Watch a preview

2. Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries

Thursdays 4/18 & 25 at 8PM

Follow the original lady sleuth through the back lanes and jazz clubs of late 1920s Melbourne, fighting injustice with her pearl-handled pistol and her dagger-sharp wit. Leaving a trail of admirers in her wake, the thoroughly modern heroine makes sure she enjoys every moment of her lucky life.

Watch a preview

3. Mr. Bates vs. The Post Office on Masterpiece

Sundays 4/7, 14, 21 & 28 at 9PM

Investigate one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in British legal history. Hundreds of innocent village subpostmasters were accused of theft and fraud caused by errors in the Post Office’s computer system – something it denied for years. This real-life David vs. Goliath fight for justice left lives and reputations in ruins.

Watch a preview

4. Julius Caesar: The Making of a Dictator

Tuesdays 4/2, 9 & 16 at 9PM

Examine how Julius Caesar dismantled five centuries of ancient Roman democracy in just 16 years in his quest to become Rome’s greatest man – and most indomitable ruler. This is the story of a brazen, ambitious power-grab that saw Julius Caesar consolidate the vast power of Rome in his own hands.

Watch a preview

5. NOVA: Great American Eclipse

Wednesday 4/3 at 8PM

Experience the lead-up to an astronomical event: a spectacular solar eclipse on April 8 that will cast a lunar shadow 115 miles wide as it moves across Mexico, 15 U.S. states, and northeastern Canada at a staggering 1,500 mph. Follow scientists as they make this one of history’s most studied eclipses.

Watch a preview

6. Nature: Raptors – A Fistful of Daggers

Wednesday 4/10 & 17 at 8PM

Get up close and personal with the planet’s most successful large predators, a group of birds known as raptors. United by a hooked beak, a taste for flesh, and a set of razor-sharp talons, these birds of prey have conquered the globe. Learn more about eagles, hawks, falcons, the secretary bird, the caracara, kites, and more.

Watch a preview

7. American Masters: The Incomparable Mr. Buckley

Friday 4/5 at 9PM

Follow the personal and political journey of imposing personage William F. Buckley – conservative writer, public intellectual and political commentator. As founder of the National Review, and host of the public affairs program Firing Line for over 30 years, Buckley created new spaces for civic discourse accessible to the public and galvanized the modern conservative movement.

8. American Experience: Poisoned Ground – The Tragedy at Love Canal

Monday 4/22 at 9PM

Discover how one of the most notorious environmental and public health disasters in U.S. history sparked a battle for justice. When residents of the Niagara Falls, New York, neighborhood Love Canal began experiencing harrowing health problems, toxic waste studies by citizen scientists were instrumental in getting homeowners resettled and created the basis for the landmark Federal Superfund program.

9. Changing Planet: Coral Special

Wednesday 4/24 at 8PM

Join an innovative mission to restore coral reefs – with a groundbreaking musical twist. In the third year of this 7-year project examining the issues facing the planet’s most threatened ecosystems, Dr. M. Sanjayan visits the Maldives to take an in-depth look at coral reefs and the urgent efforts to help them survive climate change and tissue loss, including pioneering alternative treatments.

Watch a preview

10. The Express Way with Dulé Hill

Tuesdays 4/23 & 30 at 9PM

Explore the power of the arts. Led by renowned actor, dancer, and singer Dulé Hill, this new series captures diverse artists’ stories from across America, celebrating community, humanity, and the transformative potential of creative expression. The first two episodes explore the ways art has helped recraft personal narratives and provided solace and healing for creatives in California and Appalachia.

Watch a preview