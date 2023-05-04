Special Coverage and Programming for the Coronation of King Charles III

Don’t miss all the pomp and circumstance steeped in tradition with the live coverage of King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla’s historic royal coronation.

The crowning at Westminster Abbey is only the second time in British history that the event has been televised – and we have a lineup of all the royal-related programming!

FRIDAY, MAY 5

The Coronation – 11:30PM

Watch the live coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as king and queen consort of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms. This first coronation service in 70 years gives you a front-row seat of the ceremonial route from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, the ceremony at the Abbey, and the returning Coronation Procession from the Abbey.

Set your DVR to record the royal succession, which is expected to run through around 7AM on Saturday, May 6. If you don’t want to stay up late, catch it the next day via streaming on the PBS App.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

The Coronation: A Day to Remember – 6:30-8PM

Enjoy a recap special showcasing high points from throughout the day.

Charles R: The Making of a Monarch – 8-9PM

Explore the past 74 years that the former Prince of Wales has been a king in the making, showing his life as captured on film, home movies, and TV cameras. An unfiltered and immersive portrait, Charles R: The Making of a Monarch is told through his own words recorded through the decades.

Please note: Vera will move to 9PM. Death in Paradise will move to May 13.

SUNDAY, MAY 7

Charles R: The Making of a Monarch – 11AM

Enjoy an encore airing.

Sing for the King – 2-3PM

Discover the story of the formation of the national choir that will perform on the grounds of Windsor Castle the day following the coronation. Follow its members as they prepare for the performance of their lives in front of the King and Queen and the millions of people watching from around the world. Made up of community singing groups of all sizes and styles, the specially formed choir reflects the many faces and voices of modern Britain.

The Coronation Concert – 3-5PM

Join Lionel Richie and Katy Perry as headliners for the concert showcasing Great Britain’s diverse cultural heritage in music, theatre, and dance. Downton Abbey on Masterpiece actor Hugh Bonneville hosts from the grounds of Windsor Castle.

