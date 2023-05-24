Celebrate Pride Month

June is Pride Month and we are excited to celebrate and recognize the LGBTQIA+ community not only this month, but all year long. Discover programs that highlight the groundbreaking history, achievements, and triumphs of the LGBTQIA+ community that are airing on PBS KVIE, available to stream for free on the PBS App, or available to stream with PBS KVIE Passport.

Programs Airing on PBS KVIE

ViewFinder: Struggle and Success – Sacramento’s LGBTQ+ Communities Then and Now

June 7 at 7PM

Explore the historical and ongoing struggle for equality and dignity for Sacramento’s LGBQT+ community through regional perspectives and events. Meet local trailblazers like Ebony Harper, a human rights activist and philanthropist sharing her journey as a Black transgender woman, and discover the historic events that led to the creation of Sacramento’s LGBT Community Center.

Prideland

June 20 at 9PM

Follow queer actor Dyllón Burnside on a journey to discover how LGBTQ Americans are living authentically and with pride in the modern South. The 1-hour special highlights personal stories brought to life through Burnside’s curious, exploratory lens as he connects with people of different backgrounds, locations, experiences, and points of view.

Independent Lens: Mama Bears

June 20 at 10PM

Dive into the world of moms who grew up as fundamentalist, Evangelical Christians praying for the souls of LGTBQ people. These same mothers are now willing to risk losing friends, family, and faith communities to champion their kids – even if it challenges their belief systems and rips apart their worlds.

American Experience: Casa Susanna

June 27 at 9PM

In the 1950s and 60s, when failure to wear gender-appropriate clothing was illegal across most of the country, a community of cross-dressing men found refuge at a modest house in the Catskills region of New York. Named after its matriarch, Casa Susanna provided community and validation for its guests.

Programs Available to Stream on the PBS App

Fanny: The Right to Rock

Pull the curtain back on the band Fanny, co-founded by Filipina American and queer teenagers. This trailblazing all-women rock ‘n’ roll band is known as the greatest band you’ve never heard of… yet.

POV Shorts: Post Colonial Queer

Dive into the struggles and triumphs of the LGBTQ community and hear stories about the LGBTQ experience all over the world. Get to know a young gay man from Ghana struggles to reconcile his love for his mother, critique the lack of diversity in on-screen representation in Britain today, and more.

Rob on the Road: Rob at Home – Sacramento LGBT Community Center

Join CEO David Heitstuman of the Sacramento LGBT Community Center and host Rob Stewart to discuss critical issues and the road ahead for the LGBTQ+ community.

Programs Available to Stream on the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport

PBS KVIE Passport is a benefit of station membership. Members gain extended access to more videos available to stream on the PBS App.

American Masters: Terrence McNally – Every Act of Life

Explore 4-time Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally’s six groundbreaking decades in theater, from “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” “Love! Valour! Compassion!,” and “Master Class” to “Ragtime” and “The Visit and Mothers and Sons.” Also, delve into McNally’s pursuit of love and inspiration throughout his career, LGBTQ activism, triumph over addiction, and the power of the arts to transform society.

True Colors: LGBTQ+ – Our Stories, Our Songs

Celebrate Pride Month with music from Indigo Girls, Billy Gilman, Morgxn, Peppermint, Jujubee, Alexis Michelle, Trey Pearson, Breanna Sinclaire, Andre de Shields, and more along with real-life stories of hope hosted by Jeopardy’s Amy Schneider.

Doc World: Unsettled – Seeking Refuge in America

Go on an eye-opening journey with four LGBTQ+ refugees who were targets of death threats, harassment, and discrimination because of who they are and who they love in their home countries.