Feast Your Eyes: 5 Cooking Shows to Spark Holiday Culinary Magic

The holiday season is knocking at our doors, and what better way to welcome it than by exploring the culinary wonders of the season with these five delightful cooking shows? From traditional classics to international twists, these shows promise to add a pinch of magic to your holiday feast and get you into the festive cooking spirit!

1. Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas

It’s the season to be merry, and who better to guide us through the festivities than the beloved Mary Berry? Her show, Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas, is a treasure trove of traditional holiday recipes and heartwarming stories. Sharing her ultimate feast with all the trimmings, Mary’s warmth and expertise will make you feel like you’re cooking alongside a seasoned pro in your own kitchen.

How to Watch: Stream now on the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport.

2. Cook’s Country: Thanksgiving, Simplified

Thanksgiving might be all about tradition, but it doesn’t have to be a stressful affair. Cook’s Country: Thanksgiving, Simplified is the ultimate guide to simplifying the Thanksgiving feast without sacrificing the flavors that make this holiday so special. With clever shortcuts and smart cooking techniques, you can ace your Thanksgiving spread without breaking a sweat.

How to Watch: Stream now on the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport.

3. New Scandinavian Cooking: Happy Holiday Food

Take a culinary journey to the Nordic lands with New Scandinavian Cooking’s Happy Holiday Food. Celebrating the season with Scandinavian-inspired dishes, this show brings a fresh perspective to traditional holiday feasting. From mulled wine to traditional roast duck, you’ll be inspired to incorporate a touch of Nordic charm into your holiday menu.

How to Watch: Stream now on the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport.

4. America’s Test Kitchen: Thanksgiving for a Small Group

The holiday season isn’t always about hosting a crowd, and that’s where America’s Test Kitchen steps in with its Thanksgiving for a Small Group episode. Perfect for those planning an intimate celebration, this show offers perfectly portioned recipes and ideas for creating a festive atmosphere, even with fewer guests around the table.

How to Watch: Stream now on the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport.

5. Pati’s Mexican Table: Turkey Day

If you’re looking to spice up your Turkey Day with a touch of Mexican flair, Pati’s Mexican Table is the perfect show to turn to. Pati will cook for and host the Jinich family traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all of the essentials – turkey, stuffing, veggies,the works – all with a Mexican twist, of course.

How to Watch: Stream now the PBS App with PBS KVIE Passport.

Mix, Match, and Make Merry!

This holiday season, don’t be afraid to blend ideas from these shows and add your own creative spark to your cooking. Mix the warmth of traditional recipes with the zest of international flavors to create a holiday menu that reflects your unique style and taste.

With these five cooking shows at your fingertips, you’re all set to embark on a culinary adventure that will not only delight your taste buds but also make this holiday season a time to remember. So, turn on those shows, gather your ingredients, and let the magic of the season infuse your kitchen with joy, laughter, and delicious aromas!