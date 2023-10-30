The Don’t Miss List – November 2023

Each month we have a variety of great programs, which can make it hard to decide what to watch! We’ve compiled a ranking of programs with number one being an absolute MUST watch. Get ready to mark your calendar or set your DVR!

1. Secrets of the Dead: The Princes in the Tower

Premieres Wednesday, 11/22 at 10PM

In 1483, the 12-year-old King Edward V and his younger brother were put into the Tower of London by their uncle, Richard. Weeks later, Richard pronounced himself king. For more than 500 years it has been assumed that Richard killed his nephews in a craven attempt at glory. Explore what might have happened and the debates that rage as fiercely as ever.

2. Groundbreakers

Premieres Tuesday, 11/21 at 8PM

Celebrate 50 years of female excellence in sports through the eyes of athletes who changed the system. Hosted by sports icon Billie Jean King, the film weaves together eight athletes’ discussions of how their own struggles and achievements shaped women’s sports. Features Naomi Osaka, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Chloe Kim, Nancy Lieberman, Suni Lee, Julie Foudy and Diana Flores.

3. Great Performances: Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway’s Best

Wednesday, 11/29 at 7PM

Enjoy a star-studded revue of milestone Broadway shows from 1973 to 2023! Hosted by 2-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, the musical celebration illustrates the evolution of contemporary Broadway including the original “Wiz” André De Shields performing “So You Wanted to See the Wizard”; Chita Rivera performing her signature song “All That Jazz” from “Chicago”; and more.

Watch Now

4. Sunday Night Drama Finales

Sunday, 11/19 starting at 8PM

Don’t miss the season 2 finales of three Sunday night dramas. At 8PM, tragedy strikes with fatal consequences on Hotel Portofino. At 9PM, Marga and Henriette must each make their escape on World on Fire on Masterpiece. Then, at 10PM, the victim of a brutal murder is identified as a former police officer on Annika on Masterpiece.

5. American Masters: Little Richard – King and Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll

Wednesday, 11/29 at 9PM

Experience the meteoric rise and enduring legacy of Little Richard. A fearless pioneer of rock ‘n’ roll with hits like “Tutti Frutti” and “Long Tall Sally,” Little Richard defined a genre and inspired generations by defying societal expectations. Explore his journey from a prodigy with deep gospel roots to a virtuosic, world-touring icon with far-reaching influence.

Watch Now

6. NOVA: Inside China’s Tech Boom

Premieres Wednesday, 11/8 at 9PM

Take an insider’s tour of high-profile tech companies and labs that are driving China’s rise to the forefront of global innovation. In the span of just a few decades, China has transformed into a science and technology superpower. But how did it get here and where is it headed? And what does its rise mean for the future of the global economy?

Watch a Preview

7. England Made with Love

Premieres Sunday, 11/26 at 7:30PM

Dive into British culture through its rich tradition of craftsmanship as locals in each region share their stories and heritage. Whether thatching roofs, practicing intricate watchmaking, making teapots, weaving blankets, or creating hats, each artisan reveals their passion and skill through timeless products made with love. See the wisdom and techniques these craftspeople are passing on to the next generation.

Watch a Preview

8. NOVA: The Battle to Beat Malaria

Premieres Wednesday, 11/15 at 9PM

Follow researchers on a quest to deliver humankind from one of the world’s deadliest diseases. In many parts of the world, malaria remains an ever-present scourge that sickens or kills millions each year. Now, scientists may be on the verge of a breakthrough with a promising vaccine in the final stages of testing and approval.

9. Last of the Breed

Saturday, 11/25 at 8PM

Celebrate the greatest hits of Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, and Ray Price in this 2007 one-in-a-lifetime concert. They are the Last of the Breed – the elder statesmen of classic country music who have inspired artists for generations. With the richest voices this side of the Rio Grande, the three legends give rousing performances on a treasure trove of honky-tonk and Texas swing tunes.

Watch a Preview

10. Revisit RFDS: Royal Flying Doctor Service, Season 1

Wednesdays 11/2, 9, & 16 starting at 8PM

Follow the heroes of the Royal Flying Doctor Service in the Australian outback. Doctors, nurses, pilots, and support staff tackle emergency rescues across some of the most inhospitable and unforgiving places in the country. Revisit all eight episodes of season 1 before the second season arrives on PBS KVIE Passport starting November 23.

Watch Now