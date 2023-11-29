The Don’t Miss List – December 2023

Each month we have a variety of great programs, which can make it hard to decide what to watch! We’ve compiled a ranking of programs with number one being an absolute MUST watch. Get ready to mark your calendar or set your DVR!

1. The Brokenwood Mysteries

Premieres Saturday, 12/16 at 9PM

This quirky New Zealand mystery follows DI Mike Shepherd, who arrives to the seemingly peaceful town of Brokenwood with a classic car, a country music collection, and an indeterminate number of ex-wives. His assistant, DC Kristin Sims, is a by-the-book investigator 15 years younger than her boss’s car. Shepherd soon discovers that Brokenwood is full of secrets and suspicions.

2. Agatha Christie: Lucy Worsley on the Mystery Queen

Premieres Sunday, 12/3 at 8PM

Explore the enigma of crime writer Agatha Christie on a new 3-part series with Lucy Worsley. Discover the origins of Christie’s macabre magic as well as compelling characters and carefully concealed secrets as Lucy uncovers a complex woman whose life – and work – reflects the extraordinary upheavals of the 20th century.

3. Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas

Premieres Monday, 12/18 at 9PM

Spend an evening with Mary Berry, the beloved British cook, as she spends Christmas in her mother’s homeland of Scotland. She’ll enjoy a winter break soaking up her Scottish heritage and enjoying traditional festive delights with familiar faces, as well as cooking up some of her own indulgent dishes.

4. Call the Midwife Holiday Special 2023

Monday, 12/25 at 8PM

Join the midwives of Nonnatus House for this annual holiday special! Two weeks before Christmas, delicate situations cause uncertainty for the midwives. With the upcoming Apollo 8 launch and the festivity preparations starting, a treacherous heavy snowfall may complicate the holiday celebrations for everyone.

5. Musher

Premieres Wednesday, 12/13 at 10PM

Follow four sled dog racers – mushers – and their dogs over the course of an exhilarating year. The changing seasons set the scene as puppies are born, young dogs are trained, and everybody yearns for the coming winter’s races where men and women compete together on the snowy trails.

6. A Towering Task: The Story of the Peace Corps

Premieres Tuesday, 12/26 at 9PM

Discover the origins of the Peace Corps, a unique U.S. government agency born out of the Cold War with a mission of world peace and friendship. From political machinations to establishing not only a brand-new government agency but also a new concept in international relations, examine what it means to be a global citizen.

7. America at a Crossroads with Judy Woodruff

Premieres Tuesday, 12/19 at 9PM

At a time of heightened partisanship, declining trust in institutions, increased political violence, and rapid social change, Judy Woodruff will explore the forces driving Americans apart, and asks people from all walks of life and political persuasions what might be done to reverse these worrying trends. Find out what can be done to reconnect Americans across partisan divisions.

8. Johnny Cash: Man in Black – Live in Denmark 1971

Wednesday, 12/6 at 8:30PM

Join the “Man in Black,” along with June Carter Cash and others for an evening of country, rockabilly, American roots music, and spirituals. Taped on a simple set before a small but enthusiastic audience, Johnny Cash sings his hits including “A Boy Named Sue,” “I Walk the Line,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and many more.

9. Barbra Streisand: Back to Brooklyn

Monday, 12/4 at 7PM

Delight in a magical concert with the legendary superstar taped in her hometown borough in October 2012. Includes nine songs that Barbra had never before performed on stage, and features special guests including trumpeter Chris Botti, Italian singing group Il Volo, and Streisand’s son, actor-director Jason Gould.

10. 25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee

Premieres Monday 12/18 at 10PM

Celebrate chef Lidia Bastianich’s 25 years on public television in this documentary special. With one of the longest running cooking shows on PBS, Lidia is also a life-long restaurateur and bestselling cookbook author. Join Lidia’s family and celebrity friends to roll back the years and get an intimate look at the memorable moments of her life, both on and off the screen.

