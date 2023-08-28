Announcing the Juror & Curator Award Winners for 42nd Annual PBS KVIE Art Auction

Celebrating PBS KVIE’s decades of creating an accessible venue to bring art into the homes of Northern Californians, the 42nd annual PBS KVIE Art Auction will showcase 276 works of art by emerging, well, known, and world, renowned Northern California artists. PBS KVIE Art Curator Jill Estroff has announced the following artists have won awards for their work.

Contemporary Category

Naomi Bautista, “Alone,” Juror Award

Carol Brent Levin, “The Fall,” Juror Award

Randy Honerlah, “Autumn Glow,” Juror Award

Varya McMillan, “Sunlit Path,” Juror Award

Matt Rhoades, “Jazz Life,” Curator Award

Figurative Category

Lori Franz, “Girl with the Red Leg,” Juror Award

Gina Geissinger, “Hands,” Curator Award

Bud Gordon, “Thrift Store,” Juror Award

Aaron Johnson, “Just A Girl,” Juror Award

Robert Simmons, “Zahara,” Juror Award

Landscape Category

Marilyn Eger, “Centurians Wet Spring,” Juror Award

Ernest King, “Spring Bloom,” Juror Award

Lenora Morris, “Mother nature at work,” Juror Award

David Post, “Menerbe Garden,” Curator Award

Debra van Hulsteyn, “Looking West,” Juror Award

Photography Category

David Best, “Caution,” Curator Award

Michael Maloney, “Wildfire Sunset,” Juror Award

Michele McCormick, “Snow Cranes Dance,” Juror Award

Amy Pero, “Mind The Point,” Juror Award

Judy Yemma, “Shrimp Plant and Urn,” Juror Award

Sculpture Category

Carlaina Brown, “Color Bar,” Juror Award

Jeanette Morrow, “Contemplation,” Juror Award

Catherine Van Aken, “Storyteller,” Juror Award

Joe Von Arx, “Diamond Depository,” Juror Award

Still Life Category

Sompol Chatusripitak, “Tulips To Live For,” Juror Award

Catherine Erickson, “In My Room,” Curator Award

Candy Famula, “Mug Shot,” Juror Award

Leslie McCarron, “The Dance of the Roses,” Juror Award

Anthony Rogone, “Lemon Stripes,” Juror Award

Each piece will be featured as part of this year’s auction, a live three-day event broadcast on KVIE Channel 6 and online at kvie.org/artauction that airs on Friday, Sept. 29, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30, from noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The entire Art Auction collection will be on display at the station from September 1 – 27, offering visitors the chance to see the artwork up close and bid before the live auction. Visitors are welcome Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Images and information for the Best of Show and the first place in each category are online at kvie.org/artauction. Images and information on every piece of art up for bid, including air dates and times, will launch on September 1.

Proceeds from the auction help support PBS KVIE local productions and community outreach services. This year’s auction is sponsored by Bank of Marin, Krogh & Decker LLP, Rescue Dog Wines, Mansour’s Oriental Rug Gallery and Weintraub Tobin.