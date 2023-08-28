Announcing the Juror & Curator Award Winners for 42nd Annual PBS KVIE Art Auction

Celebrating PBS KVIE’s decades of creating an accessible venue to bring art into the homes of Northern Californians, the 42nd annual PBS KVIE Art Auction will showcase 276 works of art by emerging, well, known, and world, renowned Northern California artists. PBS KVIE Art Curator Jill Estroff has announced the following artists have won awards for their work.
Contemporary Category
- Naomi Bautista, “Alone,” Juror Award
- Carol Brent Levin, “The Fall,” Juror Award
- Randy Honerlah, “Autumn Glow,” Juror Award
- Varya McMillan, “Sunlit Path,” Juror Award
- Matt Rhoades, “Jazz Life,” Curator Award
Figurative Category
- Lori Franz, “Girl with the Red Leg,” Juror Award
- Gina Geissinger, “Hands,” Curator Award
- Bud Gordon, “Thrift Store,” Juror Award
- Aaron Johnson, “Just A Girl,” Juror Award
- Robert Simmons, “Zahara,” Juror Award
Landscape Category
- Marilyn Eger, “Centurians Wet Spring,” Juror Award
- Ernest King, “Spring Bloom,” Juror Award
- Lenora Morris, “Mother nature at work,” Juror Award
- David Post, “Menerbe Garden,” Curator Award
- Debra van Hulsteyn, “Looking West,” Juror Award
Photography Category
- David Best, “Caution,” Curator Award
- Michael Maloney, “Wildfire Sunset,” Juror Award
- Michele McCormick, “Snow Cranes Dance,” Juror Award
- Amy Pero, “Mind The Point,” Juror Award
- Judy Yemma, “Shrimp Plant and Urn,” Juror Award
Sculpture Category
- Carlaina Brown, “Color Bar,” Juror Award
- Jeanette Morrow, “Contemplation,” Juror Award
- Catherine Van Aken, “Storyteller,” Juror Award
- Joe Von Arx, “Diamond Depository,” Juror Award
Still Life Category
- Sompol Chatusripitak, “Tulips To Live For,” Juror Award
- Catherine Erickson, “In My Room,” Curator Award
- Candy Famula, “Mug Shot,” Juror Award
- Leslie McCarron, “The Dance of the Roses,” Juror Award
- Anthony Rogone, “Lemon Stripes,” Juror Award
Each piece will be featured as part of this year’s auction, a live three-day event broadcast on KVIE Channel 6 and online at kvie.org/artauction that airs on Friday, Sept. 29, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30, from noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The entire Art Auction collection will be on display at the station from September 1 – 27, offering visitors the chance to see the artwork up close and bid before the live auction. Visitors are welcome Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Images and information for the Best of Show and the first place in each category are online at kvie.org/artauction. Images and information on every piece of art up for bid, including air dates and times, will launch on September 1.
Proceeds from the auction help support PBS KVIE local productions and community outreach services. This year’s auction is sponsored by Bank of Marin, Krogh & Decker LLP, Rescue Dog Wines, Mansour’s Oriental Rug Gallery and Weintraub Tobin.