5 Shows to Stream for Fans of British Royal History

With the coronation of King Charles III coming up, what better time to revisit the stories of past British royalty? From its famous historical kings and queens to the current succession of Queen Elizabeth II to her son Charles, the British royal family has long been a source of interest and fascination to the public.

Delve into their stories, influence, and legacies with these five documentaries and historical programs available to stream with PBS KVIE Passport.

Lucy Worsley’s Royal Myths & Secrets

Join Lucy Worsley on a journey across Britain and Europe to visit the incredible locations where royal history was made. From the rule of Henry VIII to Elizabeth I’s defeat of the Spanish Armada to Queen Anne’s forgotten legacy, discover how royal history is a mixture of facts, exaggeration, manipulation, and mythology.

Lucy Worsley’s Royal Photo Album

Explore how the royal family has shaped their image with photography, from Queen Victoria to Queen Elizabeth’s iconic coronation portrait. Photographer Cecil Beaton knew exactly how he wanted Elizabeth’s 1953 coronation portrait to look: glamourous, campy, romantic. Take a look at what went into making the famous photo, as well as other iconic images of the royals – from official portraits to tabloid snapshots.

Margaret: The Rebel Princess

Trace the life of Princess Margaret, whose life and loves reflected the social and sexual revolution that transformed the Western world during the 20th century. With sumptuous archival materials and revealing interviews, this intimate series follows Margaret’s life as she redefined our image of the modern princess, showing how her character combined the rebellious force of modernity with a respect for tradition.

The Queen at War

Princess Elizabeth was only 13 years old on September 3, 1939, when her father King George VI informed the people of Great Britain that the country was at war. Her experiences mirror those of the everyday citizen: she too was evacuated, her home of Buckingham Palace was bombed, and she volunteered in service to the war effort. In this revelatory documentary featuring extraordinary archival footage and interviews with those with her at the time, examine how the longest-reigning monarch in British history was shaped by her experiences during WWII.

The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family

Discover the scandalous rise and fall of the infamous Boleyns in this epic story of love, betrayal, and obsession. Told from the unique perspective of the Boleyn family, The Boleyns begins with patriarch Thomas Boleyn’s determination to elevate the family name, as his expectations and ambitions for his three children take them into the heart of the Tudor court. Yet soon the Boleyns discover exactly how dangerous their game is – and how high a price they will have to pay.

