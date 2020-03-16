*Update 3/23: access 3/23-3/27 schedule HERE.

We know a lot is happening right now with school and other closures. We want to support families wherever you are.

With the recent announcement of school closures across the state, California PBS stations have developed a statewide home learning resource that is accessible while campuses are closed. These programs are specifically aligned with curriculum priorities in the state of California.

Starting on Monday, March 16, KVIE2 will air educational programs specifically for kids in grades Pre-K through 12 from 6AM to 6PM. You can also find a number of online resources at pbskids.org/learn to help support your child’s learning during these closures.

PBS KIDS has a variety of free resources to support families:

The PBS KIDS 24/7 channel offers anytime access to trusted educational series for kids ages 2-8 (see full schedule).



The PBS KIDS Video app is available on mobile, tablet, and connected TV devices and offers on-demand educational videos , and a live stream of the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel. No subscription required.



The PBS KIDS Games app has nearly 200 educational games , which can be downloaded for offline play anytime, anywhere. Learn more about these and PBS KIDS’ other apps HERE.



PBS KVIE Supports Home Learning