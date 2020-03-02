Celebrate Women’s History Month with PBS KVIE

March is Women’s History Month, and we’re celebrating women from our region and around the world by learning more about their stories and shining light on new voices. Join us this month as we celebrate women from all backgrounds and prepare for the centennial of women’s suffrage with a variety of films, shows, and shorts. Below are just some of the programs you can find streaming on kvie.org/video this month.

Anne Morrow Lindbergh: You’ll Have the Sky

Pilot Charles Lindbergh is a household name, but his wife Anne was an accomplished pilot and writer whose life signified changes to aviation, women, and celebrity in the 20th century. Interviews with those close to the Lindbergh’s story and the beloved Gift from the Sea author’s own words reveal her inner life and legacy. Judith Light narrates.

KVIE Arts Showcase: Susheel Bibbs

Review the broad career of Susheel Bibbs, an actress, filmmaker, scholar, professor, author, and internationally renowned American opera singer.

Medicine Woman

She was America’s first Native doctor, breaking barriers of race and gender to heal her traumatized people. A century later, Native women from many tribes follow in the footsteps of Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte. How can they hope to mend wounds of body and spirit that history has created? What have they learned about new ways of healing that can help us all? Medicine Woman documents their stories.

The Journey with Rob Stewart: Doris Matsui

Sit down with Rob and Congresswoman Doris Matsui as she offers a rare look at her personal and political journey. Experience her unique perspective on 15 years at the U.S. House of Representatives serving the Sacramento region.

PBS KVIE Digital Studios: Elena Siegel | Curiosity Project

Dr. Elena Siegel’s career path took several unexpected turns. She was a CPA focused on business and finance. However, watching her mother-in-law’s final days in a nursing home inspired her to embrace a new field of research. Now, Dr. Siegel is helping improve the nursing home industry by finding ways for managers to better support employees and thereby improve care for seniors.

Rob on the Road: Oak Park’s Mother Rose

Meet the matriarch of Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood who is helping our region thrive by ensuring cultural diversity. Meet Mother Rose of Underground Books as she shares her store and her heart with Rob in this rare television interview.

ViewFinder: Lady Jessie

Discover the story of Jessie Beck, a Reno Casino owner whose generosity in sending thousands of care packages to troops in Vietnam forged life-changing friendships and a legacy in the sky.

Vel Phillips: Dream Big Dreams

Discover how civil rights leader Vel Phillips achieved an impressive list of “firsts” as part of her legacy, including the first African American judge in Wisconsin and the first woman and – African American – in the nation elected to executive office in state government.

Celebrate Women’s History Month with PBS KVIE