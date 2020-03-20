Resources to keep kids learning

As we experience school closures and stay-at-home directives for the time being we remain committed to our mission to bring you quality television that educates and informs. On KVIE2, we continue to air educational programs specifically for kids in grades Pre-K through 12 from 6AM to 6PM. These programs are aligned with curriculum priorities in California.

You can download our full schedule of programming on KVIE2 to watch live or DVR. Much of it can also be streamed here or via the PBS Video App or PBS Kids App.

More resources:

At-Home Learning on KVIE2: March 23-27, 2020