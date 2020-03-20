Resources to keep kids learning
As we experience school closures and stay-at-home directives for the time being we remain committed to our mission to bring you quality television that educates and informs. On KVIE2, we continue to air educational programs specifically for kids in grades Pre-K through 12 from 6AM to 6PM. These programs are aligned with curriculum priorities in California.
You can download our full schedule of programming on KVIE2 to watch live or DVR. Much of it can also be streamed here or via the PBS Video App or PBS Kids App.
6AM -8AM
Grades Pre-K-3
|Programs like Wild Kratts and SciGirls.
8AM-2PM
Grades 4-8
|Social studies like History Detectives and Africa’s Great Civilizations. The Great American Read for English Language Arts.
2PM-6PM
Grades 9-12
|Literature with Shakespeare Uncovered and World History with American Experience: The Great War.
More resources:
- Sign up for a daily email of activities from PBSKids.
- PBS LearningMedia library.
- How to turn your classroom remote in a hurry.
At-Home Learning on KVIE2: March 23-27, 2020