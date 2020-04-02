Find Your New Favorite PBS Show to Stream

Looking for something new and intriguing to stream? Well, have we got a treat for you! With the PBS Video app, you have instant access to hundreds of free PBS programs and local shows that you can stream right on your smartphone, tablet, laptop, or TV. Whether you’re looking to explore the world around you, discover something new about your city, or get swept away into a compelling new drama series, the PBS Video app has something for you.

Here are a few of our tops picks that you can find streaming for free on the app.

Baseball: A Film by Ken Burns

With many of our national sporting events either postponed or cancelled, Ken Burns has dug into his extensive film catalog to make his classic Baseball documentary available to stream. This series explores the history of baseball following the epic stories of the sport’s heroes and hopefuls, scoundrels and screwballs. It is a saga spanning the quest for racial justice, the clash of labor and management, the transformation of popular culture, and the unfolding of the national pastime.

World on Fire on MASTERPIECE

An adrenaline-filled and emotionally gripping World War II tale – the critically acclaimed World on Fire follows the intertwining fates of ordinary people in five countries as they grapple with the effects of the war on their everyday lives. You can begin streaming episodes weekly as they air starting Sunday, April 5 at 9PM.

Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi

Join Emmy-winning travel host, producer, and dancer Mickela Mallozzi on her adventures as she experiences the world, one dance at a time! From re-discovering her family’s roots in Southern Italy to exploring the diverse regions of Central Asia in the hills of Turkey, Mickela Mallozzi’s travels explore the traditional dances of every culture while connecting with the local community through celebration.

The Roosevelts: An Intimate History

This documentary chronicles the historical lives of Theodore, Franklin, and Eleanor Roosevelt, three members of the most prominent and influential family in American politics. It is the first time in a major documentary television series that their individual stories have been interwoven into a single narrative. It is an intimate human story about love, betrayal, family loyalty, personal courage, and the conquest of fear.

Nature: Yosemite

Yosemite Valley is a land forged in wildfire and sculpted by water; the delicate balance of these two elements is essential to the creatures and trees that call this land home. But with climates changing and temperatures rising, the Sierras are under siege. Join scientists, experts, and adventurers as they head into Yosemite to see how these global changes are affecting one of America’s greatest wildernesses.

KVIE Arts Showcase

KVIE Arts Showcase is a weekly series that takes you across Northern California and the nation to meet artists of all kinds. Whether it’s rediscovering the historic career of visionary Sacramento illustrator and sketch artist John Lopes , or following a local dance troupe and designer reviving ancient traditions in Cambodian Dance , KVIE Arts Showcase is your ticket to exciting new discoveries in the art world.

NOVA: Polar Extremes

Following a trail of fossils found in all the wrong places – beech trees in Antarctica, redwoods, and hippo-like mammals in the Arctic – NOVA uncovers the bizarre history of the poles. Join scientists as they dig through miles-thick ice sheets to unearth evidence that there were once warm polar forests teeming with life.

10 That Changed America

What are the turning points in our history? Explore the streets that change the way we get around, visit the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore, and learn more about the engineering feats that made our civilization possible.

Antiques Roadshow: Crocker Art Museum, Hour 3

Did you know that Antiques Roadshow recently paid a visit to Sacramento’s Crocker Art Museum? Last summer hundreds of hopefuls flocked to Sacramento in hopes of striking gold — and you won’t believe what items made their way on to the showroom floor. From a collection of Marvel Silver Age comic books to a Moglia micromosaic plaque of Beatrice Cenci made around 1870, you will not want to miss this epic conclusion of Roadshow magic in California’s capital city.

Rob on the Road

At PBS KVIE it is in our mission to connect our viewers with their community and shine light on local stories. Rob on the Road is one of our many local programs that does just that by bringing a fresh, new look at the people and places that make our community home. From visiting some of our state’s Marvelous Museums to meeting some of the organizations and people helping our region rise , follow Rob Stewart as he brings you stories that capture the true spirit of what makes California great.

Find Your New Favorite PBS Show to Stream