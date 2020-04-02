10 KVIE Passport Programs to Stream While Staying In

KVIE Passport is home to many of your favorite PBS programs that inspire, educate, and entertain. Whether you are on the hunt for an exhilarating new mystery series, looking for programs to create an at-home learning lesson plan, or want to follow an adventurer on his quest to scale an unclimbed mountain in the Swiss Alps – KVIE Passport has something new and exciting for you to stream. When you become a Passport member, not only do you get instant access to hundreds of your favorite shows, you are also contributing support to your local PBS station. It is our continued mission to provide quality television to our community, and that wouldn’t be possible without the support of viewers like you. Not a KVIE Passport member? Click here to learn more!

Here’s a look at some of the programs you can find streaming with Passport now!

Beecham House on MASTERPIECE

An epic tale of India on the cusp of change, Beecham House on MASTERPIECE takes you on a splendid journey of mystery, love, and adventure. This 6-part drama series follows the story of John Beecham, a handsome former soldier who has purchased the magnificent mansion, Beecham House, to begin life with his family in 19th century Delhi.

Country Music: A Film by Ken Burns

Get your turntables out of the attic and dust off your LPs because you’re going to want to listen after watching Country Music. If you haven’t yet made time to settle in with Ken Burns’ fascinating family tree (often literally) of Country Music then now is the time! This 8-part series explores the history of country music – from roots in ballads, hymns, and the blues to its mainstream popularity – and follows the stories of some of your favorite artists and storytellers who have made this genre “America’s Music.”

Vienna Blood

From the writers of the classic BBC series Sherlock, Vienna blood is a thrilling new crime series that mystery lovers are guaranteed to enjoy. Vienna Blood follows Max Liebermann, a student of Sigmund Freud, and Detective Reinhardt as they join forces to investigate a series of mysterious cases in early 18th century Vienna.

American Master: Miles Davis

A visionary that pushed the musical limits, Miles Davis was lightyears ahead of his time. He electrified the sound of jazz, creating fusions and pieces that still leave musical scholars speechless. Davis was an innovator that influenced generations. With full access to his estate, this Grammy-nominated documentary follows the life and times of the jazz legend through never-before-seen footage, rare photos, and interviews from Quincy Jones, Carlos Santana, Clive Davis, and many more.

NOVA: Dog Tales & Cat Tales

Dogs and cats hold a special place in our hearts. As pets, services animals, and even workers, both animals play a pivotal role in how humans’ function. But how did this relationship come to be? Join scientists in this dog and cat double feature and explore the history of our furry companions and the human-animal bond we share in NOVA’s Dogs Tales and Cats Tales.

Dishing with Julia Child

Julia Child was devoted to the art of French cuisine. And starting in 1963, The French Chef single-handedly taught a nation how to cook well, eat well, and drink well. Now today’s chefs and celebrities delight in six of the most-beloved episodes from her groundbreaking series, offering insightful, funny, and personal comments in unabashed appreciation of the first lady of cooking. Bon appétit!

Chasing Shackleton

In 1917, Ernest Shackleton set out to get to the South Pole. When his ship was stranded, he and a small crew set out to get help, sailing in rough weather across the Atlantic and scaling mountains. Can the nearly impossible journey be replicated today?

Expedition with Steve Backshall

From kayaking the last unrun river in Bhutan to exploring a series of untouched underwater caves in Mexico, naturalist Steve Backshall is taking you on an adventure to experience some of the world’s last unexplored places. Tag along with him, medical expert Aldo, and their team as they head into the unknown. You’ll make exciting new discoveries, meet new people, and encounter extraordinary wildlife along the way.

Downton Abbey on MASTERPIECE

Yes! You can relive all of your favorite Downton Abbey moments right now with KVIE Passport! Downton Abbey on MASTERPIECE, the award-winning series from Julian Fellowes, spans 12 years of gripping drama centered on a great English estate on the cusp of a vanishing way of life. The series follows the Crawleys and their family of servants through sweeping change, scandals, love, ambition, heartbreak, and hope.

Nature

Looking for a way to explore the world around you while staying indoors? PBS’ Nature is your ticket to exploring the natural world right from the comfort of your own living room. From following the trials and tribulations of a fearless honey badger in The Mighty Weasel to exploring the impact invasive species have on Florida’s precious ecosystem in Wild Florida, there is always a new adventure to be had with Nature.

