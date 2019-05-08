KVIE Nominated for 11 Northern California Emmy® Awards!

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences San Francisco Northern California Chapter announced the Emmy Award nominations today. We’re pleased to congratulate our colleagues who have been nominated and wish them best of luck at the awards gala in June.

The segments and episodes nominated range from arts to history, and cover our entire region, from Humboldt to Stockton and beyond. We’re honored to nurture and air quality programming like this, and proud that so many of our segments are recognized with nominations.

Here are all the nominations from KVIE.

Documentary-Cultural/Historical

– “Mr. Tanimoto’s Journey,” KVIE 6 Jesse Dizard, Director; Daniel Bruns, Cinematographer

Documentary-Topical

– “The Not-Dying Girl,” KVIE 6 James Eckes, Suzanne Eckes-Wahl, Beth Ruyak, Co-Producers; Kenneth Day, William Paris, Photographers; Scott Culbertson, Audio

Arts/Entertainment-Feature/Segment

– “Wide Open Walls: Art for All,” KVIE 6 Marinda A. Johnson Sessoms, Producer

Informational/Instructional-Program/Special

– “Sleep Deprived,” KVIE 6 Michael P. Sanford, Executive Producer; Christina Salerno, Producer/Writer; Tim D. Walton, Videographer; Odin Abbott, Nathan Bindewald, Editors

– “Yes! We’re Open: Episode 111,” KVIE 6 Tyler Bastine, Toby Momtaz, Producers; Stephen Sweeney, Narrator; Odin Abbott, Editor

Historic/Cultural-Feature/Segment

– “Inside California Education: Saving the Yurok Language,” KVIE 6 Richard Launey, Lawrence Miles, Executive Producers; Tyler Bastine, Producer/Editor; Michael P. Sanford, Production Supervisor; Tim D. Walton, Videographer

Historic/Cultural-Program/Special

– “Stolen Paradise,” KVIE 6 Jesse Dizard, Director; Daniel Bruns, Editor; Hugh Hammond, Composer/Sound Editor

Human Interest-Feature/Segment

– “Huggie the Facility Dog,” KVIE 6 Tyler Bastine, Producer/Editor

Public/Current/Community Affairs-Program/Special

– “Beyond the Ice Bucket Challenge – Battling ALS,” KVIE 6 Joyce Mitchell, Producer/Writer; Michael P. Sanford, Production Supervisor; Kenneth Day, Photographer; Odin Abbott, Editor; Jamie Judd, Art Director

Interview/Discussion-Feature/Segment

– “Rob on the Road: Historic Sacramento Images,” KVIE 6 Rob Stewart, Executive Producer/Host

Editor-Program

– “The Not-Dying Girl,” KVIE 6 James Eckes, Editor

You can view all the nominations here.

