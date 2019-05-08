KVIE Nominated for 11 Northern California Emmy® Awards!

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences San Francisco Northern California Chapter announced the Emmy Award nominations today. We’re pleased to congratulate our colleagues who have been nominated and wish them best of luck at the awards gala in June.
The segments and episodes nominated range from arts to history, and cover our entire region, from Humboldt to Stockton and beyond. We’re honored to nurture and air quality programming like this, and proud that so many of our segments are recognized with nominations.
Here are all the nominations from KVIE.
Documentary-Cultural/Historical
– “Mr. Tanimoto’s Journey,” KVIE 6 Jesse Dizard, Director; Daniel Bruns, Cinematographer
Documentary-Topical
– “The Not-Dying Girl,” KVIE 6 James Eckes, Suzanne Eckes-Wahl, Beth Ruyak, Co-Producers; Kenneth Day, William Paris, Photographers; Scott Culbertson, Audio
Arts/Entertainment-Feature/Segment
– “Wide Open Walls: Art for All,” KVIE 6 Marinda A. Johnson Sessoms, Producer
Informational/Instructional-Program/Special
– “Sleep Deprived,” KVIE 6 Michael P. Sanford, Executive Producer; Christina Salerno, Producer/Writer; Tim D. Walton, Videographer; Odin Abbott, Nathan Bindewald, Editors
– “Yes! We’re Open: Episode 111,” KVIE 6 Tyler Bastine, Toby Momtaz, Producers; Stephen Sweeney, Narrator; Odin Abbott, Editor
Historic/Cultural-Feature/Segment
– “Inside California Education: Saving the Yurok Language,” KVIE 6 Richard Launey, Lawrence Miles, Executive Producers; Tyler Bastine, Producer/Editor; Michael P. Sanford, Production Supervisor; Tim D. Walton, Videographer
Historic/Cultural-Program/Special
– “Stolen Paradise,” KVIE 6 Jesse Dizard, Director; Daniel Bruns, Editor; Hugh Hammond, Composer/Sound Editor
Human Interest-Feature/Segment
– “Huggie the Facility Dog,” KVIE 6 Tyler Bastine, Producer/Editor
Public/Current/Community Affairs-Program/Special
– “Beyond the Ice Bucket Challenge – Battling ALS,” KVIE 6 Joyce Mitchell, Producer/Writer; Michael P. Sanford, Production Supervisor; Kenneth Day, Photographer; Odin Abbott, Editor; Jamie Judd, Art Director
Interview/Discussion-Feature/Segment
– “Rob on the Road: Historic Sacramento Images,” KVIE 6 Rob Stewart, Executive Producer/Host
Editor-Program
– “The Not-Dying Girl,” KVIE 6 James Eckes, Editor
