KVIE Wins Three Northern California Emmy® Awards!

We’re proud to announce that three KVIE programs and segments were awarded Regional Emmy® Awards by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, San Francisco/Northern California Chapter in a ceremony on June 8, 2019.

Rob Stewart won an Emmy for the segment Rob on the Road: Historic Sacramento Images in the Interview/Discussion-Feature/Segment category. The featurette takes you inside Gregg Lukenbill’s collection of photographs that preserve Sacramento’s history from 1849 through 1869.

Tyler Bastine and Toby Momtaz won an Emmy for the 11th episode of Yes! We’re Open in the Information/Instructional-Program/Special category, along with narrator Stephen Sweeney and editor Odin Abbot. The episode profiles successful entrepreneurs: the woman behind a Thai restaurant in Sacramento, a Stockton furniture maker, the co-founder of Fleet Feet, and a Folsom dance school owner.

Joyce Mitchell won an Emmy for ViewFinder: Beyond the Ice Bucket Challenge – Battling ALS in the Public/Current/Community Affairs-Program/Special category, along with production supervisor Michael Sanford, photographer Kenneth Day, editor Odin Abbott, and art director Jamie Judd. The documentary examines the progress that’s been made since the viral Ice Bucket Challenge helped raise $94 million for research to treat ALS.

We’re honored to bring you award-winning local features – we couldn’t do it without you. Thank you for being a member of KVIE. You make quality television like this possible every day!

