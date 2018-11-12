Antiques Roadshow is coming to Sacramento in 2019

Big news: Antiques Roadshow is coming to Sacramento as part of their 2019 production tour! The tour will stop at the Crocker Art Museum on Monday, May 13 for an all-day appraisal event.

“We’re excited to visit Sacramento and experience such an exceptional location,” said Roadshow executive producer Marsha Bemko. “Filming at Crocker Art Museum will allow our cameras to blanket the property, capturing appraisals with the action of the event as a backdrop and, when possible, taking our audience ‘backstage’ to places the public isn’t allowed or may miss seeing.”

The 2019 production tour will stop in five cities, including Sacramento. Roadshow will create three episodes at each stop for inclusion in the show’s 24th season, to air in 2020. Antiques Roadshow airs Mondays at 8PM on KVIE.

Admission to Antiques Roadshow is free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. You can apply for a chance to receive one pair of free tickets per household. The 2019 ticket application process is now open. To enter the drawing for free tickets to this event and to see complete application rules, go to pbs.org/roadshowtickets. For more information you may also call 888-762-3749. The deadline for applications is Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:59 PT.

At each appraisal event, around 3,300 ticketed guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques and collectibles from experts from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal. More information is available here.

If you would like to volunteer for this event, you can submit your information here. We will contact those interested when we have more information from the production team.

